Libraries have decided to be more liberal and more forgiving with their lending policies and some have even decided to abandon all fines for late returns. The idea is to keep libraries more welcoming for those who depend most on their public libraries and fines may not help in reaching out to diverse communities. Already libraries have stopped fines for children’s books and have given extensive renewal privileges for everyone else. The San Mateo Library Board of Trustees will soon be deciding whether they want to abandon fines completely. Most county libraries including the Peninsula Library system have already done so.
Under a fine-free system, users are still expected to return books but will have more time to do so. And if they do not there will be fees.
According to new San Mateo Librarian James Moore, the elimination of fines would apply only to books that are returned late. If someone did not return library material they would be charged for the item(s). Fines have been already been eliminated for children (children library cards up to 18 years old) at most libraries for years and there has been noticeable increases in materials not being returned. If a person does not return a library item in 30 days, they are automatically billed for the item. But if no one is waiting for the item, the library will automatically renew it up to five times.
***
Timelines are different for San Mateo’s Measure P, the height and limit measure first passed by voters as Measure H in 1991 and extended in 2004, and the city’s updated general plan. Measure P is slated to be up for renewal at the ballot box in 2020. According to City Attorney Shawn Mason, “current projections are that the general plan update will be presented to the City Council for adoption in 2023. Staff and the city’s consultants have just begun the development of Land Use Alternatives for the study areas recently identified by the City Council. Because this effort has just gotten underway, it’s not possible at this point to identify whether, or how, any of the proposed alternatives conflict with the limits imposed by Measure P. If San Mateo voters elect to extend the Measure P limits next year, the City Council would be unable to adopt a general plan that provides for heights and densities greater than those allowed under the measure without seeking voter approval of such a plan.”
It is likely that Measure P will be renewed because residents are tired of increased traffic and blame new construction. Still the landscape is very different today than it was in 2004 when a 10% set aside for affordable housing was considered generous and laudable. Today, many cities have increased the threshold to 15% or 20% to address the shortages in rental housing which middle and lower income families or singles can afford. Forget about even trying to be a new homeowner unless there are two wage earners in the family making salaries in the upper digits. The state is trying to clamp down on exorbitant increases in the rental market but how that will impact affordability in San Mateo in 2020 is anybody’s guess. For my part, I like the height limits but would favor higher densities on the transportation corridor and at the same time prohibit any new housing which is not within walking distance of public transportation.
***
Two extraordinary people received recognition for their work on behalf of the environment last week. Lennie Roberts, founder of Committee for Green Foothills, which has kept those beautiful hills west of Interstate 280 green and much more, was honored by the San Mateo County Historical Association. Joe Cotchett, famous attorney, was honored by the Committee for Green Foothills at a spectacular event in those same green hills but west of Skyline Boulevard at the Jim Wickett ranch. It was a spot hard to get to over winding and narrow roads but well worth it with a scenic view worthy of the state’s best. So many notables turned out to support Cotchett and the environment including former congressman Pete McCloskey, surfer Rob Coughlan, Roberts and Wickett himself who once ran for the Board of Supervisors against Bill Schumacher and almost won (and it was rumored that former supervisor and state senator Arlen Gregorio might even attend).
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
