As Redwood City’s Hopkins Avenue Traffic Calming Project was under construction, I was delighted to see that the city was running purple pipes — pipes that carry recycled water — to the new islands down the center of the street.
Although I’m pretty sure that project’s purple pipes are, for now, connected to the city’s regular water supply — I don’t believe the city’s network of recycled water pipelines reaches Hopkins Avenue — Redwood City intends to one day irrigate the trees and plants down the center of Hopkins Avenue with recycled water.
Ever since the construction in 2006 of a facility that takes the output of Silicon Valley Clean Water’s wastewater treatment plant and performs additional filtration and disinfection steps, Redwood City has been producing substantial amounts of recycled water. Although not intended for human consumption, that recycled water is fine for other uses, including flushing toilets, filling water features and, most importantly, irrigating plants (given the amount of water it takes).
It took several years to run purple pipelines from the recycled water facility all the way to downtown Redwood City; however, today purple pipes serve the Kaiser medical campus, the Stanford campus in Redwood City, the Broadway Plaza project site, and the ELCO Yards project site, among others. At some point, the pipes will undoubtedly be extended to some of the recent downtown projects that were “dual-plumbed” during their construction, and can make use of recycled water once it’s available.
Recycled water in numerous downtown projects is all well and good for those living and working there, but what about those of us who would like to use it in our gardens, thereby reducing our reliance on the city’s potable water supply? Well, for those willing to make the effort, there is indeed a way for anyone living in Redwood City to obtain quite a bit of what emerges from those purple pipes.
In June of 2015, in what was the fifth year of “a drought of extreme proportions,” Redwood City began giving away recycled water to any resident who wanted it and had a way to transport it. My wife and I were some of the first to sign up, and we happily obtained hundreds of gallons of free recycled water that helped keep our landscape alive during a difficult time. Because the purple pipes didn’t extend to a convenient location back then, the city used a trailer fitted with a 2,000-gallon water tank to bring the water to the city’s Public Works yard, where we lined up to receive it. Conveniently, the Public Works yard, at 1400 Broadway, is directly across from the Broadway Plaza project site; as the purple pipes were extended to that site, they were also run to the Public Works yard.
Just this week, the city once again began dispensing recycled water to those of us who both want it and can take it. However, while the water was once free, we now have to pay for it. Then again, it only costs a penny per gallon, which is pretty close to free. And because that charge is added to your water bill, the program is only open to those with an active Redwood City water utility account. To obtain an access card, that is needed to activate the automated fill station, you must apply to the program (search Redwood City’s website for “get recycled water”), attend a short training program, and pay a $10 fee.
Originally, a city staffer needed to be on hand to help dispense the water. That not only cost the city money, but constrained when the station could be open. Now, the automated fill station is self-service, and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (it closes at 5 p.m. on weekends).
Before everyone rushes out to sign up, note that you must have an approved means to transport it. In the past, my wife and I used a 150-gallon “bladder” in our small pickup truck. Now, I’m considering getting some 20-gallon, 28-inch-high plastic barrels like the one we bought from Redwood Trading Post to fill out our earthquake kit. Two of those barrels should fit nicely into the rear of my SUV. Be aware that water is heavy, at 8.3 pounds per gallon. Because of that, I hope to fill and dispense the water directly from the rear of my vehicle (the latter with the help of a small pump). Assuming this works, I’m looking forward to retaking the training and then getting essentially free water for my yard, 40 gallons at a time. Yes, it’s a bit of work, but I can attest that it’s actually somewhat fun. More importantly, every gallon of recycled water I use in my yard is a gallon of drinkable water that I’m not using.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
