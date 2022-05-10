When I was in college, it wasn’t often I’d make it home for the holidays. There were two reasons. One had to do with being on the wrestling team. As a winter sport, there’d often be holiday tournaments and those would cut short any vacation time I had. Second, was the cost. Except for the small amount of scholarship money I was given, I paid for my own college. Affording a trip home was not always in the cards. But there was one time I remember going to see my mom over spring break. I wouldn’t exactly call it “going home” because by then, she had moved to San Angelo, Texas, to live with her long-term boyfriend who worked for the military.
This one particular trip stood out for me because of a conversation she and I had. A hobby of hers at the time was to go to flea markets, so one Saturday morning that’s what we did. Afterwards, on the way home, a conversation started that somehow led us to talking about abortion. That’s when she made a statement I’ll never forget. She admitted that if abortion had been legal when she was pregnant with me, I never would have been born.
Some might judge that as an awful thing for a parent to say to their child. Some might think my mom was mean for saying it. Similarly, some might expect me to have been angry or upset with her. But I didn’t see it that way and that wasn’t the way I felt. As a college kid, I appreciated the fact my mother and I were having an adult conversation and that she trusted our relationship enough to know I could handle her honesty.
There is also a backstory to why I wasn’t surprised or shocked by my mother’s confession. I knew that during her pregnancy with me, my dad had had his first heart attack. His doctor advised him to find another career, something less physical than his job as a carpenter. He decided to go to barber school. Already with four kids to feed, going to school and supporting a family was no easy task. Consequently, after I was born, I went to live for three years with one of my dad’s Army buddies, his wife and kids. So in addition to being an unwanted pregnancy, I also knew I’d come along at a tough time for my parents.
Obviously, as one might expect, what my mom shared with me had an effect on my view of abortion. It’s not something I favor, particularly not the way it has become popularized by Planned Parenthood as an acceptable form of birth control.
Of course, there are those who would argue, (and I’ve heard it before), why would my experience make me so against abortion? If I hadn’t been born, I wouldn’t have known the difference. Conversely, the statement fortifies my position. I was born and I do know the difference. And knowing the difference, I know the value of life.
In my view, simply because a child in the womb is in a vulnerable position, is no reason to eliminate their innate choice for life. It is no reason to take away their chance to experience it or to know and appreciate its value.
In the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Jimmy Stewart’s character is shown by an angel how the lives of others would have been different if he’d never been born. It’s a worthwhile exercise for any of us to contemplate. For me personally, to think if my mom had had an abortion, how would the life of my wife be different, or her two sons who I took on as my sons? What about all the kids I’ve coached who have shared with me the difference I made in their lives?
Life is a precious thing. It is a gift. In my way of thinking, it is a gift from God. When one sees and appreciates life as a gift, it is natural to want to pass it along. For me personally, it is what makes marriage and family so special, as well as coaching and other forms of teaching. They all share the same aspect of giving, of passing along the gift which God has given to us — the gift of life.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
