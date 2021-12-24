Happy Holidays! ’Tis the season to be with family and friends. Here in the Wilson household, we’d been planning to welcome my oldest son and his family for Christmas. However, our unsettled weather, which would have made their drive from central Oregon quite challenging, plus the fact that someone my son was counting on seeing just contracted COVID, caused them to postpone the trip. Fortunately, we just saw them, albeit briefly. Last week, my wife and I took a trip to the Pacific Northwest.
COVID has made travel planning trickier for everyone, and our trip up north was no exception. Although we could have driven, we instead chose another, often overlooked option: a sleeper compartment on Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train.
For our purposes, the Coast Starlight is ideal: it departs San Jose’s Diridon Station at roughly 8 p.m. and arrives in downtown Portland at about 3:30 p.m. the next afternoon. While that may seem like a long time — OK, it is — consider that for much of it you are sleeping. I actually welcome my time on the train; I regard it as forced downtime, and use it to read, nap, do crossword puzzles and talk to my wife.
Although one could board the Starlight in Oakland or Emeryville, San Jose is by far the most convenient for us. For one, by the time the train gets to Oakland and Emeryville, we’ve already eaten dinner and have settled in for the evening. More importantly, though, getting to Diridon station is a simple matter of hopping on Caltrain.
In this time of COVID, a sleeper compartment has a standout feature: a door. Close it, and you can take off your mask, unlike those in coach. For all passengers, though, trains have their advantages. No security lines, for instance, and you needn’t arrive particularly early. There is no cost to bring two checked and two carry-on bags, and larger items, like bicycles, can be accommodated (there may be a small fee associated with some special items).
I miss meeting new and interesting people as you once did while eating in the dining car but, thanks to COVID, that car is now off limits to all but sleeping car passengers (and a few Business Class passengers), and community seating is out the window. Each party now gets its own table. I still enjoy the dining car, but for added safety on this trip we had our meals delivered to our bedroom, something that all sleeping car passengers have the option to do.
Although dining car service has its limitations, the Starlight also has a cafe on the lower level of the observation car. That cafe has a surprisingly good selection of hot and cold food items that can be purchased for a proper meal, or just a snack — and the cafe car is open to all. You do have to take your food back to your seat or compartment, however.
Amtrak’s coach seats are large and quite comfortable, even for sleeping. But, of course, you can’t beat a real bed in a sleeper compartment with a locking door. Although the beds aren’t what I would call luxurious, Amtrak’s new pillows, linens and blankets make for a much-improved experience. As for bathrooms, those with “roomettes” rely on shared bathrooms (and one shower) down the hall, whereas those with full-sized bedrooms get a private in-room bathroom with shower.
In addition to the time the trip takes — which I view as a positive, but many understandably count as a strike against train travel — a sleeper on Amtrak may cost more than you would prefer to pay. Note, however, that costs vary widely depending on when you travel. Also, the cost for the sleeping compartment itself (which is in addition to the per-person fare for travel) is independent of the number of occupants, so sharing a room makes economic sense. Finally, dining car meals are included with your ticket. You pay only for alcohol and tips.
Perhaps the biggest downside to train travel is the chance of being late. Our trip to Portland was right on time, but on the return a cascading series of problems caused us to be several hours late. Top tip: don’t make tight (or even slightly loose) connections when traveling by train.
Train travel isn’t for everyone, but view the ride as part of your trip, and not just as a means to get somewhere, and it becomes more viable. Especially during this time of year, when rain, ice and snow make driving (and some flying) a challenge, I’m happy to let the engineer do the worrying. Really heavy weather can impact trains, too, but if the weather is that bad, I start to reconsider the trip altogether. Otherwise, when planning your trips, consider the train. You may just find yourself developing a whole new travel philosophy.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
