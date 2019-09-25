“We intuitively understand that happiness comes from fellowship, but in our social and political behavior we fail to exercise that understanding. In consequence, community withers all to often in the face of commercial demands. “ — Peter C. Whybrow, M.D., “American Mania — when more is not enough.”
In his provocative book, written in 2005, Whybrow warns us that the Fast New World, where the market is worshipped increasingly as an ideology, is changing us in some important ways that are not in our best interests. Reading the book brought up many interesting questions that I will augment with a bit of his wisdom.
Do we, as citizens of this nation, have time and inclination to give serious consideration to where we are headed or are we just allowing circumstances to determine the direction that we are going? Do we think about how our Fast New World is changing us and what the future will bring if we just “go with the flow?” Have we thought about our priorities and goals — the ones that we think would be best to follow to preserve the well-being of all Americans? Does anyone (especially our politicians) take time to think about these things or is the inclination to go along with whatever our manic, greedy, market-worshipping culture will take us?
Have we seriously considered what the constant distraction and involvement with electronic media is doing to our children’s brains (and ours)? “While we are fascinated with the novelties of the Fast New World … we are psychologically ill-equipped for the overcharged lifestyle that they promote … the strain of unbridled manic pursuit. Whether we enjoy it or not, is damaging to both health and happiness.”
Has it occurred to us that the frantic pace that so many families follow is preventing the kind of relaxed and fruitful interaction with children that helps them develop empathy, self-confidence and compassion and how to socially interact (in person) in a positive and productive way? How is the lack of family closeness, community connection, relaxing time to spend with friends, affecting the fabric of our nation?
“Particularly troubling is that the preoccupation with individual wealth and the mania that are promoted by our Fast New World are weakening the essential roles of family and community in shaping the cultural beliefs and empathetic understanding that are vital to health and happiness of future generations.”
Now, 14 years later, where do we stand? Toward the end of his book, the author wrote: “Today it is no longer the threat of physical harm but the uncertainty of an unpredictable workplace, the loss of intimacy associated with an unstable marriage or a perceived change in social status that seeds our smoldering discomfort, with declining harmony and mounting anxiety.”
In 2005, maybe we weren’t worried about physical harm, but now we must add to the above list the threat of physical harm due to the growing number of mass shootings, the increasing number of the mentally ill who, without hesitation, take the life of anyone who they think has crossed them, or shooting randomly at cars on the freeway, etc., etc. What does this have to say about how our culture has changed and what direction it is going? How many are living in fear, even children afraid to go to school because of the recent need for emergency drills? The fact that this is necessary is outrageous.
“In our headlong pursuit of immediate material prosperity, we are neglecting the vital social infrastructure — the social capital of family and community — that shape understanding and empathetic behavior in youth, and sustain America’s promise to future generations.”
How does The American Dream apply today? Is it going full tilt to “make it” to become wealthy — striving for and accumulating all of the accoutrements thereof? Is it believing that the American Way is the only way and we should put pressure on everyone else to be like us? Or is it living in a country and community where we look out for each other so we all can have an opportunity for a decent life?
Or will it come to what Woody Allen was thinking some time ago about times like these when he said that “more than any other time in history, mankind faces a crossroads. One path leads to despair and utter hopelessness. The other is total extinction. Let us pray we have the wisdom to choose correctly.”
Or is it possible that we, as a nation, will wake up and make a difference in the direction Whybrow envisioned? As he wrote: “Working together, we can have the knowledge to construct a society built on empathy, not envy. The choice is ours.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
