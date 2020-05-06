“Today’s child of the affluent society has every miraculous opportunity that technology can invent; the only thing lacking is humanity.” — Eda LeShan, “The Conspiracy Against Childhood.”
Since Mother’s Day is May 10, I am using it to support mothers by again advocating for children. Sadly, in spite of what the prevailing convictions seem to be, a great many of our children are in dire need of more dedicated mothering, hopefully from their birth mother, but if not, another full-time, closely involved caretaker. Of all of my crusades, I am most devoted to this one. The message is that most of today’s children do not need more things or more experiences. They need more love, attention, appreciation, bonding and wise parenting.
Unfortunately, in today’s culture, many mothers are caught in a disconcerting bind. They are expected to hold down a job, keep fit and attractive, keep the home fires burning and care for the kids while still being available to their partner. The myth that has been proven untrue, that they can “have it all,” has caused much distress for many mothers, their partners and their children — in the name of women’s liberation, free enterprise and corporate profits.
The most unfortunate result of this era is that we have lost patience with childhood. Not only do we hurry it, we often exploit it. Seems that in today’s culture, motherhood is considered by many to be some kind of distraction that is hindering progress (whether for parents or society) toward more wealth and better accoutrements, and the affliction must be recovered from (especially in the early stages) as quickly and with as little inconvenience as possible.
Over the years, there have been few child advocates who have described the problem as poignantly as Penelope Leach who wrote an article a few years ago titled, “Are We Shortchanging Our Children?” Risking the wrath of employed mothers everywhere, she presented the realistic, down-to-earth, compassionate truth about this situation. “Children are not hobbies to be kept out of the way except when they are wanted. They are not luxuries to be indulged in when the parents have time. And they are not strange beings, best dealt with by professionals. Babies are people with unlimited potential and they are the citizens of the future. Parents are the ones best equipped to help children to become fulfilled people and good citizens. Society, with its dazzle of material prizes, is blinding us to the right to parent our own children. Can we slow down enough to see where we are going?”
To counteract the distorted views that developed, our culture could have taken the lead in encouraging interest in quality parenting. Wouldn’t you think that most who are involved with our children would have resisted the tide of self-interest and materialism? As Leach wrote: “By expecting, even encouraging parents to separate from infants and toddlers, society tells them that their presence is not very important to their children, and this is not true.”
Consider Dr. Ken Magid and Carole A. McKelvey who wrote in 1987: “High Risk — Children Without a Conscience.” It is just as, if not more, relevant now as it was then. “Never before in the history of this country have so many parents been away from home and their children at the most critical times … . Proper bonding and attachment cannot occur when the infant’s significant caretaker isn’t around, and the baby has no reliable, consistent, loving substitute caretaker. Without suitable answers, these problems could result in a national attachment crisis, thus putting a future generation at high risk.”
They added that we must not forget: “What happens, right or wrong, in the crucial first two yeas of a baby’s life will imprint the child as an adult. A complex set of events must occur in infancy to ensure a future of trust and love. If the proper bonding and subsequent attachment does not occur — usually between the child and mother — the child will develop deep-seated rage.” … “Without positive change now, this country’s future will be at high risk from children without a conscience.”
If anything good comes from today’s “Shelter in Place” edict, it is an opportunity for parents to become closer to their children — to spend quality time with them, relax and enjoy their presence to get to know them better and appreciate their uniqueness. On Mother’s Day and every day, we need to consider the impact of our cultural dysfunction on so many mothers and their children and work on some improvements. Or, are too many of us like Ashleigh Brilliant who wrote: ”I think my life is trying to tell me something, but I don’t have time to listen.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
