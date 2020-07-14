There are three words I could write to begin this column that, if I did, some people would immediately label me a racist. How do I know? Because I have heard the charge before in response to this particular, three-word phrase.
To me, labeling another person a racist is a weighty charge. It should not be thrown around loosely. One day, in fact, while driving my son home from school, he and I were discussing some subject when suddenly, in response to something I said, he blurted out, “Dad, you’re a racist!” He meant it as a joke but I did not take it that way. The rest of the way home, we talked about why firing off such a charge so blithely is wrong and may get you into trouble if said to the wrong person at the wrong time.
What if, instead of posing the three words that leads to one being labeled a racist, I were to ask the question, “Do any lives not matter?”
In the early 1900s, there was an American preacher by the name of William J.H. Boetcker. He wrote a pamphlet that circulated around the country that was titled, “The Ten Cannots.” An example of one of his sayings was, “You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.” In today’s world, an 11th “cannot” that could aptly be applied is, “You cannot undo racism by fomenting racism.”
The point is, to segregate any people into a group based on skin color is wrong. Whether the reason is to highlight the good or the bad, either way, it is still wrong. Was that not the point made by Martin Luther King Jr. in his “I Have a Dream” speech? Among the inspiring words he spoke were:
“I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Instead of leading us toward the dream of Martin Luther King Jr., it would seem that some are driving us away from it by categorizing us and segregating us once again by skin color. How backwards, how unfortunate and how wrong.
Because of accusations I have heard before, allow me to anticipate what may come my way for daring to write what I have written above and say in advance to my defense: I am not a racist.
I will begin by relating a piece of background from my childhood. In 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, I was too young to be aware of it. However, by 1968 when he was gunned down by an assassin, I was in grade school. In the days that followed, I remember his life being discussed in class and words from his speech being shared to us as students. My family also talked about it at home. His death and the tragedy of it had an impact on my life and how I viewed people from that day forward.
When I went off to college, it had only been 10 years since president John F. Kennedy had ordered National Guard troops to the University of Alabama to enforce desegregation. In defiance, Alabama’s Democratic governor, George Wallace, had attempted to stand by the promise of his inaugural address: “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
While I grew up in the north, my college days were spent in the south. My last two years were at a prestigious university that still bore remnants of its many years as an all-male, all-white military school. Regardless, when I and a fellow teammate from the wrestling team decided to room together, it never occurred to either of us that it might be controversial. I was white, he was Black. What did it matter? It wasn’t written up in the school newspaper but it did generate comments. Now and then I would hear something being said.
On one occasion, I engaged a student who made a comment and we ended up talking late into the night. For hours we discussed his growing up in the south and I spoke to him about why he might want to reconsider his views of people who were different than him, especially when it came to skin color.
If this column afforded the space, I could go on and write about experiences I’ve shared with people from many aspects of life — from attending church, from competing and coaching as a wrestler, from tutoring young students — and always the lesson would the same as what Martin Luther King Jr. wished for us to learn: to look past skin color and see people for who they are. There’s one other lesson. It answers the question posed above: “Do any lives not matter?”
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
