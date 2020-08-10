I love local elections. You know the candidates, the issues. And if you are lucky enough to live in San Mateo County, you know your ballot will be safe and counted in a timely fashion ( almost always). And what’s more, you have been voting by mail for years and enjoying it. None of this false hoopla that voting by mail encourages fraud, is not safe, etc. None of this frightening news, at least let’s hope not, that our post office is being defunded to slow down absentee ballots and make them more difficult to count. And none of the animosity, let’s face it — hatred — that we see on the national level and in many states. We encourage people to vote here in California and don’t try to disenfranchise minorities or poor people. We are not Florida where incompetent or politically motivated election officials are in charge; nor Georgia where we make it a challenge for African Americans to cast their ballots by reducing polling stations and forcing voters in minority districts to wait on line for hours. And local elections can sometimes be as exciting as national ones. Several contested council seats have been won by one or two votes. A good reminder that every vote counts.
***
If we don’t know by now the candidates and issues on the November ballot we will by Wednesday with the extended deadline if an incumbent does not file. It will be quiet in some cities and school districts where there are no challengers for incumbents.
But in the city of San Mateo there will be a contested council election and two controversial initiatives on future development. Council incumbents Diane Papan and Amourence Lee (who was appointed to the council last year) are being challenged by newcomer Lisa Diaz Nash.
Nash has been running for City Council as if she was running for state office. She has a campaign office downtown (something new for council candidates). She is using the web and fundraising techniques to enlist support for downtown merchants and her own campaign. She has enlisted many citizens to write postcards on her behalf. She has made herself visible throughout the city by volunteering on numerous committees, as a member of the San Mateo Library Board, a member of San Mateo Rotary and a board member of the Baywood Homeowners Association. She has also been active in the Sisters Project, a national group of women who write postcards in support of Democratic state legislative candidates in swing states. She lives in Baywood in the same neighborhood as Papan and just five blocks away from two other councilmembers.
Lee also seemed to come out of nowhere and launched a successful campaign for the appointment last year. She had the support of labor, the Democratic party, some state legislators and her North Central neighborhood. By all accounts, she has done a good job on the council. Someone threw a rock through her window, considered a hate crime, which garnered her additional support. She is an Asian American while North Central is primarily Latino. All three women are smart, eloquent and impressive. So it should be quite a contest.
***
Only fitting with so many qualified women on the ballot locally and nationally that we remember that it wasn’t that long ago when women could not vote. On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment granted women that right. The battle for women suffrage actually started 72 years earlier and was fought by three generations of courageous and tenacious suffragists ( both women and men). On Feb. 14, 1920, the League of Women Voters of the United States was founded to make sure that the newly enfranchised voters received the information and education they would need to make informed decisions when exercising their new power.
According to local League president Marie Baldisseri of South San Francisco, “We honor the suffragists and the founders of the League by continuing to push our democracy forward so every voter can play a critical role in shaping our country.” The non-partisan League is always an excellent source of information on ballot issues.
***
Also, three cheers for local leaders who reached a compromise to enable the Caltrain sales tax to be on the ballot. Let’s hope it’s a done deal for the sake of the environment and 101 traffic. And kudos for Charles Stone, vice mayor of Belmont who is on the Caltrain board, for his stance on protecting San Mateo county taxpayer money from being used to repay a debt owed by Santa Clara and San Francisco counties.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(1) comment
We in San Mateo get a choice between Amourence Lee and newcomer Lisa Diaz Nash? That is no choice at all as both are far left of center and both are social justice warriors. Get ready for the San Mateo city council to continue the march toward liberal progressiveness. We need better candidates, that is what this article has taught me.
