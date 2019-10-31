It’s hard to tell these days which is worse — being PG&E or a PG&E customer.
The power came back on at my home after 3 1/2 days, which afforded me the chance to discover creative places to plug in my laptop and cellphone. My favorite has been the new Dining Terrace at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, which has been upgraded from a food court — no more corn dogs — and now includes electrical outlets and free WiFi.
Anyway, the power at home came back up, but as of this writing, it’s supposed to be turned off again at 11 p.m. By the time this appears in the San Mateo Daily Journal, also known as the Oracle of the Peninsula, who knows what the heck will be happening. Leading up to the shutdown, I got 10 messages in three days telling me they were going to cut the power. Once the power was cut, I got exactly zero messages telling me when it would come back on.
I suppose I understand why they needed to turn out the lights. I’m not quite as clear why they kept me in the dark. Did they not know when they could restore power? Isn’t that something they should know?
Of course, if a few days without power is the worst that happens, it is unequivocally and immeasurably better than the destroyed homes and evacuations they’re dealing with in Sonoma County. Some prolonged inconvenience seems a trifle in comparison.
STILL, IT’S NOT A DAY AT THE BEACH: But it’s not trifling for everyone. Not for the workers who missed a day’s pay because their kids’ schools or day care were closed, or because the businesses where they work were closed. A friend went to check on his mom at a Peninsula senior facility and found himself helping a man down four flights of stairs in pitch darkness.
And while it may be no real hardship for me to toss out all the spoiled food in my refrigerator/freezer, replacing $200 or so worth of groceries is a different matter when that represents a quarter of your monthly income. And if you’re essentially housebound and on a limited income, how much help is it to be told 48 hours earlier that the power will be cut, accompanied by advice that amounts to “make plans?”
A BONUS ROUND OF BONUSES: It’s easy to get angry at PG&E, and why not? Certainly, we’ve had a running start at it, between the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion and the 2018 firestorms.
Add in the shutdowns and we’re left with the impression of an organization that doesn’t seem to know as much as it should about its own business and what it might have done to make that business safer. There are widespread accusations that the company’s culture shifted some years ago from service and safety to shareholder return and commensurate executive compensation.
CEO Bill Johnson, whose own compensation package is in the several millions, apparently thought things have gone so well that he wanted to pay out nearly $11 million in executive bonuses. He was stopped by a bankruptcy judge. Compensation is one way to ensure public entities attract good talent. But bonuses? That one is a puzzler.
If the next debate is whether PG&E ought to be taken out of the hands of the people who run it and turned into a publicly owned and operated utility, they could not have done a better job of making the case if they tried.
IN OTHER NEWS: Last week’s column mentioned the voting Friday at the San Mateo County Council of Cities. The event turned out to be a big day for Belmont and a tough day for Millbrae.
In the race for a seat on the San Mateo County Transportation Authority board of directors, Belmont Councilwoman Julia Mates swamped Millbrae Councilwoman Gina Papan, 13-4.
Belmont Mayor Davina Hurt scored a similar rout over Millbrae Councilwoman Ann Schneider, 16-3, in a race for a seat on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District board. At these elections, nominations from the floor are allowed and that’s what happened this time. Schneider had filed for the seat, but Hurt was nominated at the meeting. Usually, winning these seats involves some significant premeeting campaigning, but not always, it appears.
Belmont is one of the smaller cities in the county, but this latest round of wins puts its councilmembers in an unusually dominant position among the more coveted regional boards, which often are springboards for a higher office. In addition to the new posts for Hurt and Mates, Belmont Councilman Charles Stone serves on both the SamTrans and Caltrain boards.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at mark@smdailyjournal.com.
