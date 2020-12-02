It’s that time of year once more. The annual suburban air assault is back. It’s the fall arrival of flocks of soon-to-be inebriated birds feasting on tempting pyracantha berries. It’s not pretty.
The pyracantha shrub is an evergreen plant that produces an attractive red berry that, when ripe, is irresistible to robins and other birds.
These creatures can’t seem to control themselves when it comes to this natural high. They tend to gorge on the tasty treat with wild abandon. In the process, they can become intoxicated by the berry’s enticing elixir.
Then comes a byproduct all too familiar to those of us in their regular path: A daily dose of damaging droppings. These unfortunate leavings tend to cling to whatever they strike, cars, lawn furniture, decking, pets, small children, unwary gentlemen, you name it.
The tipsy birds simply cannot control themselves once the pyracantha quasi-fermentation process takes over.
Due to the unfortunate digestive activity of our avian friends, the onset of wet weather tends to be a godsend. Why? Because heavy fog and rain provide a measure of relief from the steady bombardment.
The only certain advice we can provide is: When the berries are ripe and available and the weather is nice, forget about an air raid warning, wear a hat and take cover wherever you can.
It’s a jungle out there. Let’s put it this way: When it comes to these boozy birds, alimentary is strictly elementary.
AN ALCOHOLIC ADDENDUM: Birds, of course aren’t the only creatures who dote on the effects of some form of firewater. We humans are far from immune to that lure. In fact, it’s one of our unfortunate weaknesses.
Along those lines, The Wall Street Journal last week took note of a classic bourbon created during the immediate post-Prohibition period in the early 1930s.
The potent Old Fitzgerald was a whopper in the stiff-drink genre, an ultra-hearty, 100-proof Kentucky blockbuster coveted by bourbon aficionados, then and now. But output of this gem was severely curtailed and then ended, much to the regret of its eager consumers.
Today, the Journal explained, a bottle of that rare, powerhouse Old Fitz can fetch as much as $15,000. To be blunt, even on their best days, those ripe pyracanthas can’t hold a candle to it.
A WORTHY WREATH PROGRAM: There is still time to take part in an annual exercise designed to honor our nation’s veterans.
The Blue Star Mothers of San Mateo County are again setting out remembrance wreaths for veterans at their grave sites at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno Dec. 19.
The need is significant there. No fewer than 113,000 graves are involved. Donors are being asked to provide $15 for each wreath. You can learn more, and access donation information at wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Jim Clifford also has pointed out that wreaths will be laid on the graves of U.S. Civil War veterans of the Union Army at Redwood City’s Union Cemetery on the same day this month. Clifford said the total wreaths there will amount to about 50.
The Redwood City ceremony is a joint effort by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Historic Union Cemetery Association.
SIGN HILL IS BRIGHT AGAIN: Ever wonder about some of the details regarding the impressive Christmas “tree” on Sign Hill in South San Francisco? The city’s Historical Society has provided answers.
Here are some relevant tidbits:
• The “tree” is a 90-foot telephone pole with “leaves” of steel cables wrapped in strings of 784 light bulbs;
• The much-anticipated holiday display made its debut in 1969 when electricity was provided by a portable generator that was manually activated at dusk and turned off at midnight;
• In 1973, a permanent electrical power source was installed on the hillside site;
• Planning for the annual effort begins in July and the city sets up cables to support the structure in early November; and
• The display is illuminated on Thanksgiving and continues through the holiday period.
