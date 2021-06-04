On Wednesday, June 2, there was not a single new COVID-19 case reported. As of Thursday, June 3, there were seven hospitalized, confirmed COVID-19 patients, with another two suspected, for a total of nine in the hospital. Since May 20, the number of confirmed and suspected hospitalized COVID patients has been between six to nine.
Since May 24, there have been fewer than 10 cases reported per day, while the month of May saw no more than 30 cases per day. During the January surge, case counts regularly reached at least 400 a day and neared 600 on several days.
Deaths have plateaued at 576, with just a few new numbers in the previous month.
During this entire pandemic, not a single death has been reported of someone under 19, with only one in the 20-29 age range, and five in the 30-39 age range. The vast majority of deaths reported have been in the 80 and up age range, about 311. There were around 200 deaths in the 60-79 age range. The loss of those elders was significant, but we should be thankful we did not lose any children.
Vaccinations are running high, with total doses over $950,000, and more than 440,000 people in this county have completed their vaccination series. The vaccination percentage of the population over the age of 12 is 81.5% and over 16 is 84.1%, according to the San Mateo County Health COVID-19 data dashboards.
People in the 25-34 age range are 101.6% vaccinated, and though that might seem impossibility, Health Chief Louise Rogers said it is a cause for celebration but also shows the limits of our population estimates on which health officials rely.
While officials have said we may not reach herd immunity because of the transitory nature of our county and the global reach of the pandemic, I’d say we are doing pretty darn good.
And you know what? San Mateo County might have its share of problems, but we know how to pull together (and stay apart), stay safe and get vaccinated. Put simply, we are beating this virus.
The reasons for others to not get vaccinated are varied, and could be hesitance, time or other factors. However, it seems those who have reached the notorious Two + Two (two weeks after the second vaccine) should have significantly less reason to worry.
While the Centers for Disease Control said vaccinated people can mingle both indoors and outdoors without masks or physically distancing unless there are local rules. In California, we have local rules.
In an abundance of caution, the governor has decided we needed another transition month and said reopening without any tiers will take place June 15. It seems, anecdotally, that many of us have already begun the transition. Outdoors, even when passing people, fewer people are wearing masks. People are still doing the shuffle into the street when passing if that’s a possibility and others still pull up their mask when they pass others wearing a mask. There is still some courtesy, which is nice, but there seems to be less urgency.
It will be interesting to see how many people continue to wear masks come June 15, when the CDC and the state rules align. The CDC is also suggesting that outdoor transmission is extremely rare even during the heights of the surge, and even opening a window helps eliminate indoor transmission in many situations.
For all the precautions and the changes, however, there is still a tiny amount of the coronavirus circulating through the county. It’s not quite over. Yet it sure feels like it it’s going to be over soon.
The transition into the lockdown was awkward and fearful, with many confused or hesitant. Originally intended not to overwhelm the hospitals, the lockdown went on and on way past a couple of weeks. We will know if the decisions were right when it’s all over. While case counts are down to nearly nothing and deaths have slowed, this pandemic’s impact is still mighty and it will take years to recover.
Still, I recall writing a column in the early days of the pandemic suggesting we could get through this together if we adhered to guidelines (however maddening at times) and were courteous and civil to each other. While it’s not quite over, the latest numbers show that San Mateo County can do it. The losses and sacrifices were big and varied, and sometimes personal and raw, but we got it together and followed the rules, beat the surges, got tested, got vaccinated and dropped our numbers to what they are today. This is a reason to celebrate. Job well done.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
