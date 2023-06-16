A smart person I know and admire for her insight and judgment told me she worries about being mean to Siri in case artificial intelligence takes over.
A running joke is that you don’t want to say negative things about Facebook, Apple, Amazon or Google because they could be listening.
A well-known former U.S. secretary of state penned an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that shared concern people might ultimately worship AI as some sort of all-knowing deity. This person, Henry Kissinger, also expressed concern that AI could have a deleterious effect on diplomacy as some nations will have stronger versions, and some will have weaker versions.
I read a piece this past weekend in which an expert’s stated view is that there needs to be movement toward having ChatGPT in other languages for the sake of equity and international stability. Korean is likely the chosen next language.
There are concerns journalism will cease to exist as we know it, and written language will be subjugated to second tier status (if it already hasn’t been) as AI can process our thoughts for us. There is an immediate concern in academic and workplace settings. Humans cheat, not all, but AI will make it easier.
There is concern AI will replace our jobs and we will need universal basic income to keep from revolting out of boredom.
And there is a creeping sense of horror among parents that our children will soon be lost to big creepy Goggle devices and the Metaverse or Apple World or whatever.
And let’s not forget Skynet.
There is plenty to be concerned about when it comes to artificial intelligence. Humans are very good about being concerned. Then worried. Then anxious. Then frantic.
In the early 1800s, Luddites in England destroyed machinery because they feared it would threaten their jobs. I mean, they were right, but advancements nearly always result in new jobs. They need people to make and fix those machines after all. An example: Banks employ more people now than before automated teller machines. Why? There are more ATMs, which means there are more locations. More people work in the finance industry because banking has expanded and grown. They need people to make, fix and fill those machines.
So it’s not as if we are all going to be sitting at home collecting UBI and watching Netflix just yet.
Other things about which we have boiled over with anxiety include nuclear destruction (though one could argue that was real), Y2K (if you’re under 25 ask your parents) and 2012, the end of the Maya calendar. I’ve also heard enough people suggest the world will end in 2030 because of climate change to believe there is ample concern about that as well.
We seem to be real good about fretting. And now it’s robots.
We have made terrific advancement in technology since the discovery of fire. The printing press, the loom, navigation, the cotton gin, the steam engine, electricity, antibiotics, flight, the radio, vacuum tubes, the computer. Every step appears to make our lives better, however, some argue we spend way too much time on our devices. Still, the fact that we have time to lounge on our devices makes me think we have it pretty good. We are not being chased by wild animals, dying of diseases we can now knock out quickly with antibiotics, or scrounging for food as a way of life. There is still food and housing insecurity, yet, there are also services that provide assistance. While more can be done to help those at the bottom of the income scale, overall our society is better off than we were hundreds of years ago when disease and hunger were more predominate.
Simply put, we have it pretty good right now. Most people have access to global information through devices we can put in our pocket and most of our basic needs are met. And yet, there is the looming specter of AI. Part of that is because the advancements appear to be happening very quickly, but it should be noted this type of technology has been worked on for years. While it is a dramatic change and many people are excited, confused and worried about it, let’s temper that with the knowledge that the worst-case scenarios likely will not happen. After all, planes did not fall out of the sky during Y2K, the calendar turned to 2013 without issue, and it isn’t looking like we will face a global climate catastrophe in 2030.
Besides, when it comes to technological advancements, there is absolutely nothing that will stop them. Just ask the Luddites.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.