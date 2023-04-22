I had the good fortune to be working for Apple, Inc. when it developed its “Think Different” campaign. The slogan may not have been grammatically correct, but it got people talking, and thinking. For us within Apple, it reinforced the company’s desire to think outside of the box, and to take a fresh look at problems.
I’ve long been fascinated with San Mateo County’s new Navigation Center, which now is essentially complete. I first realized the county was “thinking different” when it announced its intention to use modular construction for the bulk of the project, but until I toured it this week I hadn’t fully understood some of the different thinking around serving the project’s future residents.
San Mateo County’s new 240-bed Navigation Center, at 275 Blomquist St. in Redwood City, is designed to provide “intensive on-site support services to individuals and couples experiencing homelessness.” The transitional facility will provide a place where folks who are currently homeless can live for three to six months. While there, residents will not only receive help finding jobs and permanent housing, they will also be assisted with many physical and personal issues.
Relying on factory-built modules for all but two buildings (one being the communal dining hall and kitchen) not only sped up construction, it helped keep costs down. The result was still not cheap — $57 million — but at $237,500 per bed (about $100,000 per pre-fabricated module), a conventionally built center would surely have cost more. It certainly took less time to build: almost exactly one year from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting.
San Mateo County is pushing hard to reach “Functional Zero” to ensure a quantity of available housing sufficient to accommodate those becoming homeless in any given month. While not everyone will accept that housing, the county, understanding why some choose not to do so, is significantly lowering the barriers to entry at this new project. For instance, unlike with the existing Maple Street Shelter, where residents share rooms with many others, the Navigation Center provides single adults or couples (married or not) with individual, private units. Each of those units are protected by an electronic lock, and each includes a locking closet and an in-room safe (Safes were included with medications in mind. In the existing shelter, residents must surrender control of their medications to shelter staff, deterring some potential residents).
Furthering security, the entire center is fenced, with one primary entrance and exit. However, the fences are low-key and by no means give the impression of a locked facility. Residents will be free to come and go pretty much as they wish. They’ll likely need to sign in and out, but that is mainly so that if there is an emergency, staff will know how many (and who) needs evacuating.
At many shelters, pets aren’t welcome. Thus, many folks experiencing homelessness with dogs, cats or even snakes are forced to choose between their animal companion and a bed for the night. At the Navigation Center, however, no such choice will be necessary: not only will pets be allowed in their owner’s units, there is a lovely on-site dog park.
With so many residents conveniently in one place — the 240 units can accommodate up to 264 residents — the center will have on-site facilities and the staff to serve them. In particular, there will be on-site medical and dental clinics providing on-demand care during normal working hours, with the dental clinic being staffed through a partnership with University of the Pacific’s School of Dentistry. Other service providers will help residents with issues around physical and mental health — including substance abuse issues — and will assist residents in finding employment and long-term housing.
Although the next step — moving into long-term affordable housing — poses difficulties for non-citizens, at the county’s new Navigation Center a lack of citizenship won’t be a problem. Similarly, substance abuse issues are no barrier – although those who deal in drugs won’t be welcome (on-site drug use will be prohibited, and residents caught dealing will be evicted). Truly, one of the very few reasons why one might not be welcomed is if one simply cannot perform basic “activities of daily living,” such as getting out of bed and independently taking a shower. And even those who currently have those kinds of issues may yet be welcomed, if it appears they’ll regain the ability to perform those activities at some point during their stay.
Thanks to thinking differently about what homeless folks truly need to transition back into a more conventional way of life, San Mateo County, with its new Navigation Center and with several new and upcoming affordable permanent housing options, seems to have a real shot at effectively eliminating homelessness in the county. The center’s ribbon cutting occurred on Tuesday, and hopes to begin welcoming residents on May 10. That will be a day worth celebrating.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
