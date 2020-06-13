It’s a scary time in America right now — a global pandemic, giant hornets and the recent killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer. Within days, people all over the country and the rest of the world have taken to the streets in protest, condemning this act as one of racist police brutality.
I know people who are denouncing the Black Lives Matter protests as unnecessary demonstrations of violence and excuses for looting stores. I had a conversation with someone the other day about these protests, in which they said “Yeah, the police officer shouldn’t have done that to the black man. But what will protesting in the streets do? It’s not like it’s going to change anything.”
Peaceful protests are public statements. Throughout history, peaceful protests have been ways for people to have their voices heard in hopes of influencing opinions and government policy. Despite some instances of violence and looting, the Black Lives Matter movement has been largely peaceful, and the people taking part in it are standing together with members of the black community in their demand for justice. If enough people make this statement, we can start on the path to change.
Change is never easy, because it takes courage and humility to admit the reality of the problem before we can address it. But through recent events and these protests, we’ve finally admitted that there is a problem with this country, and that is systematic racism, or racism prevalent in all aspects of society. It’s what’s keeping white people in positions of power while rendering black voices unheard. It’s what keeps communities with high populations of black people in cycles of poverty. It is in our schools, court systems, workplaces, etc., and honestly, it’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing that America, a country built off the backs of black people, who prides itself as a land of democracy and freedom, still treats the lives of black people as unimportant. It’s embarrassing that a black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer as he begged for his life, and no one intervened to stop it.
Things need to change right now. Being actively anti-racist isn’t just about avoiding racist terms in our speech. It’s also speaking up against it, and standing up for others who don’t have a platform to voice their opinion. It’s taking the time to educate yourself, our children and the people around us about such issues. It’s having discussions and learning about the struggles black people have gone through and how they have yet to be treated equally in this country. For many of us, including myself, we can never fully understand the amount of fear and pain that members of the black community have gone through because of racism, because we have never experienced it ourselves. But most importantly, we can make an effort to change it.
Instead of judging others based on the stereotypes of their skin color, listen to what they have to say. We can start implementing ways to help remove systematic racism in our country, like supporting black-owned businesses and donating to organizations fighting racial injustice in our communities. We can elect people into positions of decision-making power who are committed to removing systems of oppression. We can’t stop until systematic racism and racist police brutality are nonexistent, and black people will be able to live as true citizens of this country, with all the rights and freedoms to which American citizens are entitled.
Shavonne Lin is a recent graduate of San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
