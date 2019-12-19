Some collect string. Or baseball cards. I read things and people say things to me and I write them down. Sometimes they don’t have anywhere to go, but I like them and so I save them and nurture them for the right chance to set them free into the wild. Or to put them into a column that pretends to be a year-end review. The year-ender is a classic journalistic cliché. I am confident you have come to expect nothing less from me.
FIRST UP: Leading off is this brilliant little tidbit: “Elite, post-modern progressive world.” Someone wrote this somewhere on the internets. I can’t remember where it came from. I don’t really know what it means. But it sure sounds like it means something. In other words, it’s perfect.
This next one came from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: “In an effort to bend the cost curve associated with building housing in San Jose.” I don’t know what this means, either, but it’s a great example of how people talk in Silicon Valley and you have to admire the ability to cram this many buzzwords into one sentence. Pound-for-pound, it’s a bruiser. Maybe it’s how people talk in an elite, post-modern progressive world.
HONK: “They’re having a geese problem in Foster City.” Once in a while this turns up online or in the Daily Journal, Monarch of Daily Newspapers. It catches my eye every time and, when it does, I think, “Yes, that sounds about right.”
“At the end of the day, my kids are proud of me! Lying, cheating and stealing with a smile is not acceptable.” This gem is from Foster City Councilwoman Richa Awasthi, who is making her kids proud by attacking the ethics of one of her colleagues. The juxtaposition of the two makes me smile. Plus, nice use of the exclamation point, which can never be used too much!!!!
A SPECIAL BRAND OF DISCOURSE: “Is the future prosperity of children from five families worth the view of one homeowner? (Bleep) yea!” What I like about this one is its aggressive ambiguity. I’ve reread this a dozen times and I can’t tell if someone is for the future prosperity of children or firmly in support of second-story additions.
But I like the choices — kids or grandma units. That’s it. Those are your only choices. I always like it when someone can boil down a complex subject to a well-honed absurdity.
“Be sure to vote against Goethals and Bonilla next election. Let’s take San Mateo back and put new people in their places.” That’s San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals and Councilman Rick Bonilla, up for re-election in 2022.
“Let’s take San Mateo back.” Where has it been and how long has it been missing? Should we have put its picture on a milk carton? It’s a popular sentiment — returning to the days of yesteryear and conditions that seem simpler, more modest and happier. This is an example of bending our memory to fit our construct, which can happen in an elite, post-modern progressive world.
Meanwhile, we could certainly use some new people. The current crop has been around 200,000 years and we’re wearing out our welcome and the planet. Also, I always like positioning elections as yes/no propositions, which they are not. That is not simpler, but it is simplistic. That’s for all you language geeks out there.
DAMN THE TORPEDOES: “We just keep at it and don’t give up.” This is from SamTrans CEO Jim Hartnett after the bus agency was given some kind of recognition. I think it was for passage of a sales tax increase and, yes, that was in 2018, but I only started writing this column in September, it’s my year-end review and I get to set the rules. Actually, I think the recognition came in 2019 (See: Bending memory/construct above).
Anyway, the comment is so characteristic of Hartnett that it could be etched on his gravestone. It’s also a suitable motto for the dozens of people in positions of responsibility and leadership who keep plugging away, doing the right thing, moving forward and trying to manage a changing community against the cross-current of those who want to “take back” the Peninsula.
WATERFRONT PROPERTY: And there’s cheery piece of data: Twenty-five cities in California are at risk of being underwater by 2040 due to sea level rise and the largest number of those cities is right here in lovely and talented San Mateo County. I’ve lived in the western hills of our county for more than 40 years. If my home becomes Bayfront property, does it go up in value? Should I put in a boat slip?
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
