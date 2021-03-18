My parents used to say they didn’t have to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, because it was their wedding anniversary. Yesterday, St. Patrick’s Day, would have been their 76th. But, of course, it wasn’t.
Dad died in 1993 from lung cancer at the age of 71. Mom died two years later at the age of 72 from diabetic complications, and after telling me she missed my dad too much to go on living.
Anyway, for reasons I’m not sure I fully understand, beyond a particular date, they were on my mind more than usual. I turn 70 this year, and maybe that’s enough to get me thinking about them and the life they had with each other and as parents to their three children.
They were born two years apart in San Francisco and grew to adulthood during the Great Depression. They lived in the same apartment building on Van Ness and went to the same high school, Galileo. The family lore goes that my mom was looking through yearbooks with a friend, spotted a picture of my dad and said, “There’s a face only a mother could love.”
My mom idolized her father, Gene Bowles, who was a newspaper reporter and public relations specialist and who worked at the San Francisco Chronicle for 25 years until his retirement. My mom also was the family after-thought, it seemed. Her mom gave birth when she went to the hospital with what she thought was a bad stomachache.
Dad was an only child. He was 12 when his dad died, his passing hastened by the Depression. My dad was raised by his mom and a couple of aunts and, the story goes, they doted on him. He also was an outstanding athlete. He had a full scholarship to Stanford for basketball and baseball, having been a peer of San Francisco legends Hank Luisetti and the DiMaggio brothers. He ultimately left Stanford before he started, got a job at Zellerbach Paper Company and held on for dear life, which is what you did with a good job during the Depression. After Pearl Harbor, he joined the Navy and was a Pharmacist’s Mate in the South Pacific. He barely talked about his experiences in the war.
It’s likely neither came from a happy family, evidenced, perhaps, by the fact that neither talked much about their own upbringing. This makes it all the more remarkable that they did so well at creating their own family life that was happy and close-knit for many years. I think they were making it up as they went, relying on Norman Rockwell artwork as the basis for how things should look and feel. My brother and sister — I’m the youngest — may see all this quite differently. As everyone aged, conflicts arose and some of them proved difficult to move beyond.
Still, they did their best. Dad spent his whole career at Zellerbach, the last several years as a successful salesman. More than once, he’d tell me about pulling up in front of a potential customer. It was a nice day. The ballgame was on. He’d never sold anything to this company. And he’d get out of the car and go inside. Because that’s what you did.
Mom was a writer and a political animal. She wrote a play and a history of Foster City and some children’s books. She worked on and ran local political campaigns. I still recall coming home from the fourth grade to find Leo Ryan in my living room, holding a campaign coffee. She also worked as a secretary at Pan Am. She took classes at San Francisco State during the late 1960s and got an AA degree from Skyline College in her 50s.
She was a restless soul. I’ve often wondered if she was born a generation too early. She struggled with conflicting expectations. She was far too bright to be satisfied with the traditional role of suburban housewife and mother. I suspect she also felt guilty about her nontraditional ambitions. She struggled with depression later in life. Maybe some of that was driven by this irresolvable conflict.
They worked through it. They found a way. They loved each other.
I love baseball because of Dad. I’m a journalist and a writer because of Mom. Yet, over decades as a columnist, I rarely wrote about them. Dad would not have been sure why I wanted to. And Mom could pick apart my columns like no one I’ve ever known, so why look for trouble?
I’m not even sure why I’m writing about them now. Except yesterday was St. Patrick’s Day. And they never had to wear green.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
