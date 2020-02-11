Last week when my Official Voter Information Guide arrived in the mail, I saw immediately that it was 47 pages long and mostly on one topic: Proposition 13. I can’t imagine it took that many pages to explain the pluses and minuses of the original Proposition 13 back in 1978. With this version, it looks like something the voters should be careful to read in full before voting. Unfortunately, many will not and instead will go by the sound bite ads they hear on radio or TV, or see on social media.
Likely there are apt to be more ads in favor because of how many organizations seem to be on board with the measure, including the usual suspects like the California Teachers Association, the California Federation of Teachers, the California Charter Schools Association and various other school groups, like the California State PTA. The governor has thrown his political weight behind it, as have associations representing school boards, the UC regents and the community colleges’ board of governors. Then there is the California Building Industry Association, California Business Roundtable and California Chamber of Commerce. No surprise over any of them because for each, there is food at the table should the proposition pass.
Who is on the opposition side? There are not many. One is the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. A second is state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee. On social media, there are a number of “grassroots” organizations also opposed.
So what is the gist of this measure? Based on the passage of Assembly Bill 48, the proposition aims to sell $15 billion in new bonds that would pay back the investor about a 4% return. That last detail means the state would need to come up with an additional $11 billion to pay off the bonds. Pretty typical when one borrows money to build something, the cost of your initial idea goes way up! In this case, it’s more than a 73% increase. The payoff of the bonds, by the way, would be, by law, a first priority of the state’s budget each year for 35 years.
Above I listed some of the proponents of the new spending proposal and if one studies the breakdown of who is to get what, it’s understandable how so many could get roped into supporting the bill. About $6 billion would be allotted for higher education with $2 billion set for community colleges, $2 billion for the California State University system and $2 billion for the University of California schools. For K-12, there would be $9 billion. Some would be earmarked for renovation work, some for new construction but, more importantly, charter schools would be offered $500 million and career technical facilities would be offered the same. On the face of it, looking at the above figures, what I detect is no true strategic planning or need assessment. What I see is the use of our tax dollars to gain enough support of enough groups that the measure will pass.
For the owner of a single-family home, there are reasons to be concerned. While this measure is not a direct attack on the original Proposition 13, it could serve to undermine it. There at least two reasons. One is that the law would increase the amount of bond indebtedness a district would be allowed to have relative to the valuation of all properties in the district. Therefore, districts would be encouraged to float more bond measures and one of the reasons used to vote yes on such a bond would be the lure of matching funds from the state via Proposition 13. Also, with the breaks given to developers in the law, particularly to those who construct apartment buildings and other multi-family type projects, the K-12 schools could see pressure put upon their population numbers, the need for more classrooms and teachers, and not sufficient funding to pay for it. Obviously, it will be the single-family homeowner who will be asked to make up the difference.
My advice is to read through the proposition carefully, consider the consequences, intended or otherwise, and then vote carefully. This is not a measure you want to decide based on sound bites.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
