Eileen Liu

Eileen Liu

This weekend, as you drive around town or run errands, you might see more people than usual wearing red clothing. As you walk around your neighborhood, you might see doorways of homes and local businesses decorated with red banners taped with the sign xinnián kuàilè, which translates to Happy New Year. You might even see some windows in which are hanging a bright red knotted pendant that has the word fú on it. This Sunday will be the Lunar New Year, also called the Chinese Chunjie, Vietnamese Tet, Korean Solnal and Tibetan Losar.

This Lunar New Year will usher in the Year of the Rabbit. Those born in 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951 and so on are considered to be rabbits, just as those who are born after Sunday this year will be. The zodiac animals for each Lunar New Year are based on the Chinese Sheng Xiao, also known as the Chinese zodiac. This is a 12-year cycle of animal signs with each animal’s attributes assigned to its year. According to Chinese tradition, a person’s animal zodiac sign reveals one’s career, love prospects, future and fortune.

