This weekend, as you drive around town or run errands, you might see more people than usual wearing red clothing. As you walk around your neighborhood, you might see doorways of homes and local businesses decorated with red banners taped with the sign xinnián kuàilè, which translates to Happy New Year. You might even see some windows in which are hanging a bright red knotted pendant that has the word fú on it. This Sunday will be the Lunar New Year, also called the Chinese Chunjie, Vietnamese Tet, Korean Solnal and Tibetan Losar.
This Lunar New Year will usher in the Year of the Rabbit. Those born in 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951 and so on are considered to be rabbits, just as those who are born after Sunday this year will be. The zodiac animals for each Lunar New Year are based on the Chinese Sheng Xiao, also known as the Chinese zodiac. This is a 12-year cycle of animal signs with each animal’s attributes assigned to its year. According to Chinese tradition, a person’s animal zodiac sign reveals one’s career, love prospects, future and fortune.
Because rabbits are a sign of longevity, peace and prosperity, 2023 is expected to be a year of hope. According to lore, this year will be a lucky year for those born in the Years of the Ox, Tiger and Snake. Those born in the Years of the Dog, Horse, Goat, and Pig, however, may have a less lucky year.
Lunar New Year is celebrated in many Asian countries and is one of the most important holidays of the year. My family follows tradition as we celebrate this exciting time of year. In Chinese culture, in order to prepare to welcome the new year, families will clean their houses to sweep away any bad luck and make way to welcome in good luck. On New Year’s Day, everyone is busy. Homes are warm and windows are decorated with red paper with wishes on them. Family and friends gather around the table feasting on traditional dishes, such as steamed fish with ginger shallot sauce, dumplings, spring rolls, tangyuán or longevity noodles.
One of the most important dishes that cannot be missed is whole fish. In Chinese, the word “fish” is pronounced “yu,” which is also the pronunciation for the word “surplus,” so eating fish symbolizes bringing wealth and prosperity in the new year. Red is a lucky color in the Chinese culture, so on chunjie, families all wear bright red clothing. Children are especially happy because they get to receive red envelopes (known as hong-bao or lay-cee) that are filled with money and are given by parents, grandparents and relatives. Overall, the Lunar New Year is a time to rejoice with family and community, setting the tone for a good year ahead.
As you continue your Sunday, how will you be celebrating your Lunar New Year? I hope your 2023 Year of the Rabbit will be wan shi ru yi, which translates to “May everything go as you wish.”
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
