Fasten your seat belts, ladies and gentlemen. The 2020 presidential election cycle is upon us. This time, the world watches intently as many believe this is the most important national election cycle our nation has witnessed in our time, according to a Pew Research Center poll. For proof, look no further than Saturday Night Live skits imitating recent presidential debates, record breaking revenue for national news media, nationwide rallies and an unprecedented wave of engagement on social media networks.
What you will hear far less opinion about is local races for mayor, city council and school board. In fact, according to a recent Gallup poll, people are far more likely to engage, campaign, volunteer and cast a ballot in national politics than in local politics. Here is why it matters.
Far more decisions directly affect communities at the local level than do policies at the federal level. I learned this lesson working at the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services. No matter what federal legislation we proposed or passed, it was ultimately up to state and local municipalities to implement and enforce that respective funding or policy.
For an example, look no further than the state of California. Our Golden State receives far more in federal funding to combat homelessness than any other state in our nation. However, California is home to nearly half of our nation’s homeless population. The number of homeless individuals in our state continues to grow. This conundrum tells us one thing among others — that federal funding and national policy is not nearly as important as the measures implemented at the state and local level. We find that federal funding is often not a cure for bad policy at the state and local level.
Beyond local politics, national politics can often be a red herring for the issues that matter most for American families and their respective communities. No doubt, it can be tempting to place more of our hopes and worries in the White House than in our own respective houses. Too often, we cast our votes in elected officials, rather than our families. We cast our ballots in political parties, rather than our communities. We show up early to the ballot box of presidential candidates. We arrive late for our own personal responsibilities. We intently watch the entertainment and gimmicks of presidential debates. We seldom debate the real issues plaguing our families and local communities.
As I have said in previous election years, I would strongly encourage everyone to cast their ballot Nov. 4. However, this year, I would also encourage people to place more hope within their own leadership rather than the leadership of any political party, candidate or public official. When we, as a collective society, can cast our ballots in this way, we will be able to truly achieve the kind of positive change envisioned by both political parties.
If you would like to hear more of my opinion on the U.S. presidential and congressional races, feel free to tune into my segment on KRON4 television live on election day from 5 p.m. to midnight.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.