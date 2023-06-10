Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

Although I occasionally vary my routes when driving around Redwood City, mainly as a way to keep abreast of goings-on, more often I engage my inner autopilot and follow one of several well-worn paths. For instance, once a week, I review our family finances and pay any outstanding bills, a process which, for years, often meant a trip to both the bank (on Marshall Street) and to the post office (on Broadway). I make that trip less often these days, thanks to electronic banking and bill-pay. That may be a good thing because, in a couple of years, my normal route may become a bit more complicated.

To run those particular errands, I use Hopkins Avenue to lead me from the Eagle Hill neighborhood toward downtown, where I merge onto Broadway near the entrance to Sequoia High School. After crossing El Camino Real and the Caltrain tracks, I continue straight onto Marshall Street and proceed to my bank. Next, I continue east along Marshall Street and merge onto Broadway, using the Spring Street connector. After crossing Woodside Road, I pull in to the post office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription