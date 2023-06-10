Although I occasionally vary my routes when driving around Redwood City, mainly as a way to keep abreast of goings-on, more often I engage my inner autopilot and follow one of several well-worn paths. For instance, once a week, I review our family finances and pay any outstanding bills, a process which, for years, often meant a trip to both the bank (on Marshall Street) and to the post office (on Broadway). I make that trip less often these days, thanks to electronic banking and bill-pay. That may be a good thing because, in a couple of years, my normal route may become a bit more complicated.
To run those particular errands, I use Hopkins Avenue to lead me from the Eagle Hill neighborhood toward downtown, where I merge onto Broadway near the entrance to Sequoia High School. After crossing El Camino Real and the Caltrain tracks, I continue straight onto Marshall Street and proceed to my bank. Next, I continue east along Marshall Street and merge onto Broadway, using the Spring Street connector. After crossing Woodside Road, I pull in to the post office.
That route might sound complicated to some, however, at each street change, I simply follow the path of least resistance, heading in the direction a driver normally would if they were unaware of the changing street names. My route is easy to follow and takes little thought.
Lately, Redwood City has been mulling over changes to its Downtown Precise Plan changes that would help pave the way for approval of the various “gatekeeper projects” proposed for both downtown and the city’s new Transit District. Although the DTPP makes things a bit easier, each proposed project will still need to go through Redwood City’s multi-step approval process. There is no guarantee that all, or even any, will ultimately be approved and built. If certain ones are, Redwood City residents will see some rather interesting changes to certain streets. Changes that will affect many of our regular routines.
The most interesting, to me, are the changes that would arise from the 1900 Broadway project. That project aims to construct a seven-story mixed-use building that would occupy not only the site of the now-closed Wells Fargo Bank building at Broadway and Main Street, but also a one-block section of Spring Street and the triangular “parklet” just beyond. This would mean the loss of the two-block Spring Street connector. It would force me to instead make a sharp right at either Main or Walnut streets (the relevant portion of Walnut Street would be converted from today’s one-lane, one-way street to a proper two-lane, two-way street) followed by a sharp left onto Broadway. This wouldn’t be the end of the world. Indeed, a traffic analysis shows that the elimination of this section of Spring Street wouldn’t cause significant delays to the area’s traffic. Nevertheless, it would make the route a bit less direct, and a bit less pleasant to drive.
If the 1900 Broadway project has some negative consequences for traffic in one part of town, the Sequoia Station and 901 El Camino Real projects would improve traffic flows in another. Today, if you turn south on California Street from Broadway (just west of the Caltrain tracks), hoping to reach Sequoia Station, you quickly discover that where California dead ends into James Avenue, there is a center island forcing you to make a right turn away from Sequoia Station toward El Camino Real. Although it’s possible to reach the shopping center from California Street by wending through the transit center parking lot, you often find yourself contending with SamTrans buses and commuters.
The project to rework Sequoia Station would extend Franklin Street — which today dead-ends into the center at Jefferson Avenue — across Jefferson, through the large new mixed-use development, and out to James Avenue. There, the 901 El Camino Real project would carry on, extending Franklin to the intersection of California and Winklebleck streets. With Winklebleck Street connecting to El Camino Real, and California Avenue connecting to Broadway, getting to and from Sequoia Station would suddenly be much easier for many. No more troublesome dead ends at James Avenue, and no more short-cuts through the transit center parking lot. Just smooth sailing from Broadway, from El Camino Real (including directly into the center via a new Hamilton Street) or from Jefferson Avenue.
Assuming the relevant projects are approved and built, changes will be coming to some key parts of Redwood City’s street grid in a handful of years. I, like many others, will be forced to discard my old, well-worn routes in favor of new ones. Changes like that may be unsettling, but I’m confident we will adapt and develop new ways to reach our favored destinations.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.