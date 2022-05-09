It’s definitely campaign season. The signs are up, mostly on public spaces but a few, depending where you live, on people’s lawns. Those are the ones that really count. If someone is going to put a sign in front of their house, they are going to vote for you.
The others just promote name recognition but obviously the candidates or their consultants believe they are important. Amusing that wherever you see a Carlos Bolanos sign you see a sign right next to it for his competitor, Christina Corpus. Both are in a very competitive race for sheriff.
I received my first mailers last Saturday. One from Bolanos who was featuring his endorsement from the county District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. And the other from San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan who is running for state Assembly. She is featuring her endorsement from former state Sen. Jerry Hill. I like the mailers although some candidates today prefer using social media, which is much cheaper. This should be the beginning of a deluge as the campaigns head toward the finish line in June.
***
On a recent trip across country, I did a quick mask count at the airport and on board. My unscientific count was 50/50. Half on and half off. At SFO, most employees were maskless even though on a recent weekend the lines for overseas travel were 90 minutes and more because of so few agents — most were home with COVID. In New Jersey, pretty much the same. It’s mainly people over 80 wearing masks. At Newark airport not even the TSA workers were wearing them. I sat next to a young woman without a mask but with a cute little dog in her bag. She happily complied when asked and I spent a good part of the journey petting her dog and dreaming about JoJo.
JoJo and I are now happily reunited after many licks. He is more beautiful than ever but just as high strung. Which means he barks and barks. Part of the price of beauty is the inexcusable inbreeding which too many dogs must endure. Not only does JoJo have the same grandfather on both sides but his mom and dad were brother and sister. He is the fourth dog of mine of this breed. Two of the others were mixed breed and much more easy going. The third was not well trained. Just as lovable but not as smart or beautiful as JoJo
***
First it was her hometown paper, the San Francisco Chronicle. More recently it was The New York Times to do a hit piece on U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Who, according to both reports, at 88 years, is too old and has failing memory. At least the Times mentioned that Strom Thurmond who was in the Senate until he was 100 could never remember where he was or what he was doing there. I haven’t met with Sen. Feinstein for at least 12 years but when I did join yearly sessions in D.C. for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission with our Bay Area representatives, she was the brightest and best informed of them all. And as a woman I guess I can say that she was as beautiful and regal as ever. I would rather have Feinstein half full than a weak replacement. My vote would be for Congressman Adam Schiff, the one Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought to Kiev. He deserves it for his work on the impeachment trial. But alas, he’s a white male. And Newsom may be afraid to take that risky political step.
***
From the lips of city councilmembers and planning commissioners: we need more housing, more housing. Interesting that no one remembers the mantra all new councilmembers learn from the get-go — Housing means city costs go up. Offices mean increased revenue for the city
***
I watched the debate for Supervisor Don Horsley’s seat. I was sorry Steven Booker did not participate. I interviewed him last year and was very impressed. And thought he could add something to the board. Those participated were San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer Lohan; Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller; and Virginia Chang Kiraly, Menlo Park Fire Protection District board and San Mateo County Harbor District board commissioner. Mueller by far looked the most relaxed and offered the best answers.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
