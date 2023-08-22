Craig Wiesner

In the last days leading up to the 2008 presidential election, we had knocked on hundreds of doors in Nevada. Now we were knocking one last time to check if folks had voted or needed a ride to the polls. One gentleman who answered his door was a brand new citizen ready to vote for the first time and yes, he could use a lift. We drove him to the polling place and I went inside with him. “No.” The woman behind the desk said. “You’re not in my book.” Crestfallen, he asked her to check again and she said “No.” I speed-dialed the number we’d been given and spoke to the lawyer at the other end. She looked up his name and address and quickly found his registration. “Go back inside and hand the poll worker the phone.” We did. The poll worker listened, turned pages, and there it was! Earlier she had transposed two letters and had looked at the wrong page. She apologized. He was able to vote. He cried on the way home. So did we.

The right to vote, and having your vote counted, are among the most sacred rights in our country. I remember when my husband and I voted for Congressman Dennis Kucinich in a presidential primary and watched the votes tallied on television. For hours Kucinich had zero, zero, zero, and then, TWO! Kucinich lost bigly, but we still felt good that our votes counted.

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Craig - a nice puff piece. I am not sure we live in the same USA but there are still quite a few demonstrators in jail who were allegedly participating in the January 6 event. They have been indicted but not tried. So much for being innocent until found guilty. Our Department of Justice has a few diverging standards for prosecution, one for me and one for thee. Biden is good, Trump is bad. Your text is a straight copy of the AG's testimonies before Congress. I was surprised that there was enough room to accommodate the lengthening of his nose as he was speaking. Let's be honest, our current judicial system as practiced by the DOJ has strayed precipitously from what we are to believe. I am not sure that anyone can get a fair shake in our federal courts, unless you are one of "them". Welcome to the Banana Republic of the USA.

