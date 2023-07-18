Up until 2008, when he retired, I can recall listening to the news broadcast by Paul Harvey on ABC radio. He’d come on in the morning and again at midday. If one happened to be listening at noon on Saturday, he could be heard again. Back then, there wasn’t the internet with easy playback. If you missed Paul that day, that was it, you missed him. I didn’t like missing him and would organize my schedule to catch him at least a few times a week.
Not only did Paul Harvey do the news, he also offered commentary. One of his segments devoted solely to commentary was titled, “The Rest of the Story.”
In one such episode, Paul told of a young girl who was born to Blanch and Ed Rudolph in June, 1940. She was undersized at birth, having come into the world prematurely as the 20th of her parent’s 22 children.
Around the time of her birth, the girl’s father retired as a railroad porter and the family moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, to look for a larger house to rent. In Clarksville, her mother took work as a professional housekeeper.
When their daughter was 4, she was diagnosed with a compound illness: pneumonia and scarlet fever. The doctor who saw the child said she would be up and around again after proper medication and a long rest. Weeks passed, as did the fever, but the little girl was not up and around as hoped. In fact, she couldn’t even walk because she could not move her left leg.
Concerned, her parents took her to specialists at the Mahari Medical College in Nashville, an hour’s drive away. At this point, the diagnosis changed and the parents were told their daughter would likely remain crippled the rest of her life. The only hope was to give daily, therapeutic massage to possibly gain a still degraded form of mobility.
Determined to give their little girl the hope of walking again, her parents, most often her mother, would give the needed massage for 90 minutes or more each evening before bed. To hopefully add more effect to the therapy, her siblings also learned the massage technique and their sister began to receive treatment three or four times a day. Each week on the mother’s one day off, she would drive her daughter back to the clinic in Nashville, where the girl would receive heat and hydrotherapy.
It must have seemed like a miracle when the child was 8 and doctors announced it was time for their long-term patient to learn to walk again. A special high-top shoe and leg brace would be necessary to provide support and balance but this was the day the girl and her family had been praying for and working toward those long and tedious years.
The miracle did not end there. In eighth grade, the girl who had been given little hope of ever walking again, began competing in basketball and track. In her sophomore year of high school, she set an all-time scoring record and, being so fast on the court, gained the nickname “Skeeter” from her coach.
Also in her sophomore year, Skeeter caught the attention of a track and field coach from Tennessee State University, Ed Temple. Taking note of her outstanding talent, Temple invited her to participate in a summer training camp. Following the camp, Skeeter competed in nine events at an AAU meet in Philadelphia. She won all nine events.
In the 1960 Olympics in Rome, a Black female on the American team won three gold medals in track. It was the first time ever the feat had been accomplished by a woman on a U.S. team. Her events were the 100 meter dash, the 200 and the 4x100 meter relay. The name of the athlete was Wilma Rudolph. And, as Paul Harvey would conclude, “now you know — the rest of the story.”
Admittedly, this is not a story I remember from the days when Paul Harvey was on the radio. It was brought to mind by hearing it recently on the internet. Thankfully, most of Paul Harvey’s material has been preserved and can be listened to at one’s leisure.
However, when I heard it, a question came to mind, triggered by current events: what if, instead of racing in the 1960 Olympics, Wilma Rudolph was racing in the 2024 Olympics, and what if, after all she’d been through, she came up short in any or all of her events, being beaten by a trans-athlete? That, to me, would be a total injustice to her and her family. I hold this view as one who coaches wrestling, including girls, and some with a lot of promise.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
