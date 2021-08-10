If history teaches us anything, it is that the past is perhaps the single darkest shadow haunting humanity. Since the dawn of human civilization, our modern world has made countless attempts to rewrite, escape and even purge its most dreadful memories, while clinging dearly to that which is better remembered.
The past can evoke indescribable pain. Awaken grief. Expose secrets. Produce anger. Move us to vulnerable places. Nonetheless, the past is not all bad. The past can inform and present reason. Provide reassurance for the future. Reveal hidden truths. Remind us of where we have been, who we are, and with that, what we can overcome. Allow me to elaborate.
Some years ago during what many would call the first manifestations of the “cancel culture” movement, I attended a U.S. history lecture. Spirited debate over the existence of racist, xenophobic and white supremacist symbols in America consumed the large auditorium. As an ardent proponent against racism, I was naturally inclined to agree with those who vehemently argued that such symbols should be wiped from our nation’s memory. After all, I pondered, nothing good could come from the continued existence of such symbols in our culture.
Another student then decided to take the debate one step further. The young man suggested certain religious statues and symbols should be destroyed. In particular, he argued that all statues, paintings, stained glass and imagery depicting Jesus as a white man should be torn down. History was not lost on me. I understood that Jesus was born in region geographically close to Egypt, which raises questions about his physical appearance.
As a Christian and as a Black man, this was my first time facing the dichotomy of a challenge to symbols of my faith and, by contrast, to my strong opinions about race-relations. After much reflection, I decided that my relationship with God was far too valuable to be dependent on or beholden to a certain illustration or depiction of Jesus. I took note that these symbols were reminders of how far our society and culture have come.
The goal of this debate was noble: to purge our nation of painful reminders of racial supremacy. In reality, purging our nation of certain symbols cannot rid our nation of all painful reminders of racial supremacy.
George Orwell undoubtedly grappled with societies attempting to purge and rewrite history 72 years ago when he decreed, “He who controls the past controls the future.” This world renowned author enlightened us to this inherent truth in the aftermath of World War II and the deadly Holocaust.
Sure, we do not presently face the tyranny that terrorized our ancestors and stained red the moral fabric of history. Nevertheless, we bear witness to a movement with the underpinnings of revolutions that produced the same terror — namely the “cancel culture” movement.
Today, a growing number of Americans and civilians worldwide are becoming increasingly unapologetic about their distaste for their governing institutions, influencers, creeds and ideologies. Around the world, we see statues and symbols representing various creeds and faiths plundering down when they reflect an image of a particular race. We witness constant public degradation and shaming of “moral transgressors.” We have seen classic cartoon characters such as Speedy Gonzales and Dr. Seuss removed from television and bookstores. In short, the conduits and characters for moral transgressions are being purged, but the behaviors causing those transgressions are not.
Locally, institutions throughout the nation are following suit. Earlier this year, 44 San Francisco school sites had the names of authors, presidents, conquistadors and a U.S. senator, removed from the institution in an effort to purge the school of any “unworthy” iconic figures.
Similar tactics were employed by the Nazis less than a century ago. Some months following Hitler’s reign in 1933, the German book trade produced a blacklist with the names of more than 200 authors. Universities set the authors’ books aflame. They applied the same logic to statues and memorials. In an effort to purge Germany of wooden war memorials they deemed offensive, the Nazis destroyed all such memorials. These were once deemed harmless acts to cleanse Germany of its indecent past. It was rewriting history in the name of “justice.”
Time and again, “cancel culture” has worked to discredit influencers, destroy religion and rewrite history. Other tyrants such as Idi Amin, Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi have employed similar tactics, and have ultimately led movements resulting in mass oppression or genocide.
As individuals and as a nation, we cannot forget our past, lest we forget ourselves in the process. Most importantly, as illustrated by the tyrannical regimes of Hitler, Stalin, Amin and Hussein, purging difficult memories from history will only leave the next generation uninformed and vulnerable to repeat the same mistakes.
Beyond the brutal injustices and grave mistakes, our nation has withstood the test of time. In times of great uncertainty, our ancestors stood united in the face of injustice, armed with weapons of love and courage. They marched. They fought. They bled. They wept. They made every effort possible to bring about equal protection of the laws, women’s suffrage, an end to slavery and segregation. Beyond our beloved shores, our nation’s military fought in World War II to defend our freedom and put a stop to the genocide of more than 2.5 million Jewish people. Though we are far from it, we continue along the path to hold true to our values.
As we journey that stony path together, let us take courage and face our nation’s history — the good and the bad. Remember, regardless of its imperfections, America is still our country.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services. Jonathan is Lead Attorney at The Madison Firm and can be reached via email at Jonathan@themadisonfirm.com.
