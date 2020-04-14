Today, we are witnessing an unprecedented kind of pandemic originating from a virus of deadly proportions. However, many would argue that our nation was in the midst of an ideological pandemic long before coronavirus: the disease of hatred and division on a national scale.
Less than two months ago, it was evidently clear that a majority of Americans considered members of certain political parties or factions to be enemy number one. According to a recent USA Today poll, 9 in 10 Americans are “sick and tired” of the constant political division and intransigence that has gridlocked our nation. A majority of Americans, 55%, have lost nearly all hope in our republic.
More than any time in recent memory, the logic of deeming another political party, faction or individual an enemy is being called into question. With the global threat posed by a virus of deadly proportions, many have become conscious of the fact that the real enemy is not a political party, faction or people. In coming to terms with this dichotomy, I am reminded of a message that faintly echoes throughout our existence: love your enemies.
Those who celebrated Easter this past Sunday understand the challenge that comes with attempting to follow Jesus Christ’s command to love one another without reservation. To the human heart, His message was as fragile as a flame-lit candle amidst fierce winds, and yet as piercing as a two-edged sword. Now more than ever, perhaps our society can make sense of this command.
As you can imagine, many of His Israeli followers adopted the conventional wisdom warranting hatred for their Roman oppressors. Nonetheless, in His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus instructed multitudes to do the unthinkable. “Love your enemies,” he commanded. He even suggested that they bless their Roman oppressors, cherish those who hated them, and pray for those who persecuted them.
Astounded, many ridiculed His message — urging the question of why anyone should cherish those who hated them. Jesus explained that harboring hatred merely produces pain and anguish, thus imprisoning the soul of the one who hates. Love, by contrast, is the only force by which we can truly break free from fear’s captivity and the chains of despair.
In spite of countless efforts by the Roman government and subsequent others to permanently silence the message — not the least of which was the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — it never failed to withstand the test of time. It was the same love that reached the heart of a young lawyer in India who would lead one of the single greatest independence movements the world had ever known. Shackled in the chains of unjust British colonial law for decades, Mahatma Gandhi spearheaded India’s independence movement by the means of an unprecedented form of non-violent protest. In efforts to silence his message, Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.
As history would remind humanity, nothing can destroy love’s immortality. A southern-Baptist preacher by the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had already begun to employ the teachings of Christ as he led the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. As King said time and again, “Christ gave me the message. Gandhi gave me the method.” Like the Israeli followers of Jesus, many in the African American community questioned King’s urge to love those who persecuted them. Nevertheless, King’s message was proven to be far more profound than the hate imbued leadership of others in the movement.
I must humbly admit that the task of loving enemies is one in which I struggle to come to terms with daily. After all, each of us know of someone we struggle to tolerate. Yet, I have never experienced a time in my life when our nation has grappled with an unseen and deadly enemy. While I am deeply saddened by the global effects of this pandemic, my hope is that it will sound the alarm for those of us entrapped in the belief that our American brothers and sisters are enemies.
I reflect on how difficult it was for the people of Israel to love their Roman oppressors. I consider the brutality inflicted on many in the Indian independence movement and the African American civil rights movement. By contrast, many today have trouble tolerating people on opposing ends of divisive issues and candidates for office. Disagreement and debate on the conduct or beliefs of another is always warranted. If just one of those Israelites could find love in their hearts for a Roman soldier, perhaps we can find love in our hearts for those we consider enemies.
Cherishing one another is not an embrace of another’s ideology, practice or belief. It is a practice of love — the most immortal and enlightening force in our universe.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan is an estate planning attorney that can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
