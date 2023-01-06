I think it was 1996 when I moved back to the Bay Area from college and immediately experienced the full wrath of an El Niño year. It rained for about two weeks straight, the Russian River flooded, and everyone was miserable.
About two years later, there was a fairly severe series of winter storms and it rained every single day in February. I love the rain; but everyone was miserable by the end of that month.
From then, to about 2000, there were issues with landslides. In 1997, a mudslide from Ascension Drive closed Polhemus Road in unincorporated San Mateo County for about two years. It is one of the reasons you now see a very large retaining wall on the east side of the road between the Crystal Springs Shopping Center to Crystal Springs Road. Exacerbating the repair was that it took several different property owners: including California Fish and Wildlife, the county and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which oversaw an 8-foot in diameter water pipe that traveled at the slide site and happened to deliver water to San Francisco.
Storms, in 1998, caused landslides in Millbrae in the Clearfield, Morningside and Sleepy Hollow areas, and flooding at several hotels. In 2000, a landslide in the Crestview neighborhood took out five homes on Pinehurst Court, then threatened to take out three homes on the top of the hill. There were also landslides in La Honda, in 1998, then again in 2005, 2006 and 2017.
I bring this up because it’s something to watch. Our ground may have gotten pretty dry in recent drought years, but it’s getting soggier by the day. It is just a matter of time before it starts to slide in places we wish it wouldn’t.
In my youth, I knew days of Northern California winter rain. The grass would get too soggy to walk on. Rivers and creeks sometimes flooded. Now and then, hillsides would show concave sections where a slide took place. But I never really thought of it more than that. Rain was just part of winter.
It’s been about a decade since we’ve had substantial rainfall. I know this because my daughter loves rain and we never seem to get enough of it for her liking. This appears to be changing, though, you can’t really say the drought is over just because we got a few weeks of rain.
Last November, we had that one real weekend of substantial rain and that seemed to carry us through the winter. This year, it feels more back to normal.
However, I suspect the flooding we experienced this past weekend was because of a certain set of circumstances — an extremely high tide and a large amount of rain at one time while our drainage wasn’t quite ready. There was significant flooding along San Mateo Creek as it flowed from the Crystal Springs Dam to the Bayfront through San Mateo. While the banks of the creek are about 10 feet or so east of downtown, the trickle is usually about a foot or so high. This week it was substantially higher. Just west of downtown, the creek flooded onto Arroyo Court where the banks are lower. Other creeks and canals also had significant overflow.
We seem to be a bit out of practice when it comes to rain. A sandbag station was situated at the San Mateo corporation yard, next to where the police station was moved from years back because it used to flood all the time. Sandbags are running out. We forget that floodwater is unhealthy and dangerous. Some of us don’t drive properly for the conditions. I can’t quite recall if I have an umbrella in the car.
We were caught flat-footed last weekend, but we got it together in time for this last series of storms. And we will get used to it once again and assess where we fell short. We have to. At least as long as the forecast shows rain. Experts suggest early snowpack can evaporate before it melts into our reservoirs and our groundwater still needs replenishing, however, this is an excellent start to our rainy season. As with anything, it comes with its own perils. Soggy socks and wet heads, along with car crashes, tree damage and flooding. This may not mean much to those contending with storm damage, who should be in all our thoughts, but it appears we are learning to deal with the rain once again. Fingers crossed the landslides stay away, but I hope otherwise this will soon feel normal. When rain is just part of winter.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.