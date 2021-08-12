Among other things, district elections were supposed to lower the threshold for candidacy and make it less critical to raise massive amounts of money. But the race to replace Don Horsley in the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors’ Third District is shaping as an expensive affair.
The two leading candidates — San Carlos Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller — each have raised more than $100,000 for their respective campaigns, according to the midyear campaign finance reports filed at the end of July.
That pales in comparison when the board seats were countywide, but it suggests the race will get more expensive.
Parmer-Lohan raised the most, as she eagerly reported in a news release — $110,742. Mueller raised $104, 828. But as the Parmer-Lohan news release neglected to mention, she entered the race a full month before Mueller, during which she raised more than $47,100. Head to head during the first six months of this year, Mueller outraised Parmer-Lohan by more than $35,000.
Mueller’s fundraising total is a little inflated, however. More than $17,000 have been designated for a November runoff. He is prohibited from using that money in the June primary.
He said it seemed prudent to begin looking ahead to an eventual runoff election, and he is right.
With four candidates in the race, it is unlikely anyone will get a majority of the votes in June. And, as Mueller noted, with the census data arriving late, which means redistricting of the board seats is running late, it is possible the primary could be pushed back. That would mean less time to gear up for the runoff.
Anyway, all this hoo-ha between the two over who raised the most probably does not matter all that much. They each ended the fundraising period with about $90,000 in cash on hand, which puts them on an equal footing going forward.
The spending reports are always a fascinating read (How’s that for the ultimate political geek sentence?), and they often tell a story about a candidacy.
Special district board member Virginia Chang Kiraly raised the next-largest amount — $80,563 — but $50,000 of that was her own money, loaned to the campaign. It is not uncommon for candidates to spend their own money in a run for office. It is uncommon for that to end well. Still, as undoubtedly is the case here, it can jump-start a campaign. Chang Kiraly was the last candidate to enter the race, so she may have felt she had some catching up to do.
Steven Booker, business representative and political director for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 617, raised $49,595, and his union and IBEW connections have been a critical element of his effort so far. He raised half his money from electrical unions and workers. Add that to other union money he has raised, and 70% of his money has come from labor.
NOW THERE IS ANOTHER RACE: In the race to replace Carole Groom in the board’s Second District, Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone has raised $107,420. A review of his donor list shows signs the political establishment was beginning to fall in line behind Stone, who has been running for this seat since 2019.
But that was before he had an opponent. San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Trustee Noelia Corzo has yet to declare for office but she has filed the necessary papers and has begun making the rounds for endorsements, etc. Or maybe it is Corzo-Solorzano. Her paperwork uses the latter name. I would have asked her to pick a preference, but she has declined to talk to me about her campaign thus far. Not that this is a bad strategy, but talking to candidates can help iron out questions such as which name one might be using.
And, of course, to resolve speculation, such as: Corzo (we’ll go with the name that has been on the ballot when she ran for the school board in 2017 and 2020) appears likely to run against Stone from the left and would appear to rely on the growing activism of progressives rooted in the county’s ethnic communities.
Is that enough to win an election for the board? We have seen it can be in city-level district elections. But the county districts would seem too big to win solely by grassroots efforts. Winning still would seem to rely on what famously has been called the “mother’s milk of politics.”
There also is the pending race for sheriff in which incumbent Carlos Bolanos faces what appears to be a truly serious challenge. More on that in the next column. I know. You can hardly wait.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.