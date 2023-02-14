Well, a week ago the networks were all excited with anticipation, waiting breathlessly to hear what would be said in the State of the Union address. Then it happened and the next morning in some newspapers, it was crickets. Did the AP even do a story? Maybe that explains why it was treated as a “nothing burger.”
I wonder how many are aware how the State of the Union was given by presidents early in our history? According to the U.S. Constitution, it is a requirement for the president to give such a report, on occasion, to the Congress.
Our first president, George Washington, offered straightforward reports, outlining the accomplishments of the various departments. Being no great orator and knowing his limitations, Washington kept his reports frank and to the point.
Adams followed Washington’s example but Jefferson chose to offer written reports, a practice carried forward until 1913, when Woodrow Wilson once again revived the practice of a personal address.
In modern times, with the advent of radio and television, the State of the Union address became more of a public affair. It was not the president simply addressing the Congress but the whole country. In fact, in today’s world, it has become an event of pomp and show, a made-for-broadcast production where seeing and being seen is at least as important as hearing what the president has to say. With this latest address, the former overshadowed the latter because the president didn’t have much to say of real consequence.
He did say a lot. Often speaking his words quickly and at times shouting, he went on for a long, arduous, 90 minutes.
One example of what the president said was his claim the Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. The Republican platform has no such goal and, in fact, Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney had just recently introduced a resolution in the House reaffirming their commitment to both. To their credit, some Republicans raised a ruckus when Biden made his false claim.
By the way, and for the record, it needs to be noted, regarding Social Security, anyone who works pays into the program. If you work for an employer, you may think the rate is 7.5%. It is not. It’s actually 15, as anyone who is self-employed knows. Therefore, it is not a charity program. It is money you paid through taxes with the understanding you’d get at least some of it back when you retire. Because the government chooses to throw the money into the general fund and spend it into oblivion rather than invest it as you might do if you were allowed to keep it, should not be your problem. It is your problem only because the government spends more than it takes in, year after year.
The president said, “we’re gonna need oil for at least another decade.” Yes, I would imagine he’s right. In fact, as long as we live in the modern world, we are going to need oil and not just oil, but natural gas too.
Perhaps Biden, like our governor, has a gross misunderstanding of all the products, manufacturing, mining and transportation that rely on petroleum products. There seems to be a thinking by many in government that, like money, electricity grows on trees and can magically replace oil and gas. It doesn’t. And because electricity is merely a power source, it cannot replace the diverse uses of petroleum.
The president acknowledged fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year. That is a tragic truth. What was not acknowledged is that fentanyl primarily comes from China and crosses into our country via our porous southern border with the aid of Mexican drug cartels. I guess he didn’t want to point any fingers.
Was it humorous when the president forgot which party holds the majority in the Senate and the position of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.? Personally, I did not think so. Along with other blunders, such as forgetting the name of Tyre Nichols, the man killed by Memphis police, the moments were discomforting. I felt badly for Tyre’s parents. They were present as the president’s guests.
Honestly, there is much more I could offer as commentary to Biden’s speech but instead I will offer my closing words to the president: Mr. Biden, you may have been better off had you simply submitted your report to Congress in writing. Consider it as advice for next time.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
