Since the age of 10, I have written anything and everything I have observed down in a notebook. I scribbled down recipes, important reminders, and even my weekday plans. Ultimately, my notebook functioned as an essential method of expression and organization.
As I quickly became accustomed to the workload of a busy high school student, my dependence on notebooks grew even more. While adjusting to a life filled with deadlines and anxieties about what my future holds, I discovered a new use for my notebook: goal-setting.
Suddenly, I found myself writing down all of my goals. The moment I got home from school, I scribbled down a “to-do” list and compiled my goals for the day. Soon enough, these brief notes transformed into long-term plans to achieve my goals for the future.
Since then, my most memorable achievements have been accomplished after writing them down. Showcased on the door of my room is a whiteboard with three checked-off statements. “1). Become the editor-in-chief of your school’s paper!” Check. “2). Get into college!” Check. “3). Find time to pick up a new hobby you are interested in.” Check.
While these are certainly all goals I worked tirelessly for, the first step was writing each one down, along with a step-by-step plan to accomplish them. For my first goal, I worked above and beyond as a section editor for my paper during my junior year. For my second goal, I planned all summer to organize my college essays, focus on my extracurricular activities, and polish my GPA.
However, my third goal was the hardest — it required sectioning off valuable time to prioritize myself. Yet, I knew that the ultimate achievement would be worth it, so I sectioned off three hours in my weekly schedule to prioritize that third goal. Although it took a couple of months to adjust, I was able to pick up a painting hobby — entirely worth the cost of lost time.
This being said, I do not advocate that goal-writing is a miracle; a quick swipe of a pen on a whiteboard will not be effective if you lack the determination to complete it. To get the most out of drafting goals, I have found it is crucial to keep your intentions and specific plans to accomplish them in mind.
The simple act of writing, in turn, allows you to recall the details of your goals even if you are not consciously thinking about them. According to Forbes, writing things down affects both external storage and encoding, a phenomenon when decisions are made on which long-term memories to keep or leave behind. Thus, by writing down long-term goals, individuals are improving encoding and are more likely to remember what they have written down.
Beyond this memory improvement, setting personal goals allows people to make decisions with those successes in mind. According to a 2017 study conducted by the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, goal-setting has a statistically significant impact on behaviors and adjusting actions to achieve their accomplishments.
Ultimately, writing down aspirations can significantly impact the likelihood of people’s success. As I reflect back on the early love for my journal, I have found that positive mindsets paired with healthy work ethics position people on a strong path to accomplish their goals.
Isabelle Nunes is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
