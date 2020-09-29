What if I told you that your mind has the power to restore the functions of your human body? You might be a skeptic, but science supports my proposition to some degree. Since the 1920s, psychiatrists and scientists have conducted a series of clinical trials involving patients who were treated with a fake medical drug known as a placebo. The trials were designed to test the brain’s reaction to the fake medication and its effect, if any, on the human body. To great surprise, many of the patients treated with the placebo were actually healed from debilitating diseases and sicknesses — all by fooling the brain into believing in a fake medication. These trials became known as the “placebo” effect.
To date, scientists cannot understand how the placebo affects the brain or the human body’s reactions to it. Although the reliability of these clinical trials were called into question for many years, scientists have not ruled out the possibility that a power within our minds is capable of healing itself and the body. One thing is certain: The placebo effect has no effect if the patient does not believe the physician’s representations about the pill’s effects. As such, the most important component of the placebo effect is not the sugar pill itself, but the consumer’s belief in the pill’s effectiveness.
When I consider the placebo’s prescribed by physicians to patients and the physician’s representations about the pill’s effects, I often think of the representations politicians offer their constituents about the effects of proposed legislation and policy. Often, we hear about proposed policies that appeal to our convictions and sentiments at the surface. At the core, these policies have no real capacity to solve the problems they were supposed to address. They are policies with the effect of a placebo. National Review author and political strategist Reihan Salam has coined the following term for such policies: “policebos.”
Policebos have been in effect for centuries. Consider President Bill Clinton’s sweeping Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. In reaction to the nation’s call for action to address rising crime, President Clinton assured the American public that the legislation would result in safer communities and better community-relations among police officers and neighborhoods plagued by crime. In retrospect, the law is blamed by many for unprecedented incarceration rates, recidivism, its controversial “three-strikes” provision, and a spike in crime. In 2016, President Clinton personally took the blame in a speech to the NAACP, noting that he “signed a bill that made the problem worse.”
Now consider the housing reform proposals and state ballot measures aimed to address California’s housing shortage. Many politicians suggest that the underlying fundamental issue facing California’s housing crisis is that there are not enough affordable housing options for residents. According to a 2018 survey by the Los Angeles Times, more than 85% of California voters agree with that logic. To great surprise, state analysts and independent researchers disagree. Reports from the Legislative Analyst’s Office and the state Department of Housing and Community Development show that the problem is a lack of supply and demand. The data shows the underlying problem is the shortage of housing in general — the solution being to build more housing. Thus, there is a clear disconnect between logical data and conviction.
Unlike the placebo we discussed earlier, problems do not correct themselves with fake or ineffective public policy. These policies have real consequences for residents at all ends of the socioeconomic spectrum. As constituents, we must make a better effort to understand and be informed of the policies proposed by our legislators at all government levels. We cannot continue to buy into the lip-service of politicians who will say anything they can to get re-elected. Together, we can put an end to policebos by demanding real and effective public policy.
Tonight marks the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle. Beyond gimmicks and entertainment, we must be mindful of the policies proposed by both candidates. The left has proposed policies that could single-handedly place our nation in unprecedented debt and under precarious economic circumstances. Now more than ever, taxpayers are desperately in need of another break, not another tax. Regardless of the winner of tonight’s debate, let us be present and watchful for the discussion of policies that have a real impact on you and me.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
