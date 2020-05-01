One interesting thing about recessions is they change human behavior — sometimes it’s temporary and sometimes it’s permanent.
During the Great Recession, in-home canning was all the rage but did not stick. We might see the same for baking sourdough during the coronavirus recession that has already began, according to reports this week.
What did come out of the Great Recession was the sharing economy under the idea that maybe we didn’t need all that stuff we accumulated by refinancing our homes at cheap rates that led, in part, to the financial crisis. Companies like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb focused on the emerging need that perhaps we didn’t need cars for our refinanced suburban home lifestyle and that experiences we could gather by staying more cheaply in someone else’s home while traveling were more valuable than granite countertops and large flatscreen TVs (well for some).
It also led to a renewed focus on the new urbanism concept of smaller individual spaces and larger shared spaces. The idea was captured by young professional who were more at home tapping on a laptop in a cafe than they were, well, at home. Along with the new entrepreneurism of the area fed by risk-friendly venture capital that was fed by a low-interest rate environment, we saw more people and companies interested in shared work spaces rather than the overhead needed for a longer commitment.
Public planning caught on, as it dovetailed with the long-sought idea of transit-oriented development. If we concentrated our development near transit, it could reduce traffic and possibly even lower the cost of living. This led to further ideas of improving public transit in a variety of ways that would lessen our reliance on cars, which would be better for our planet and the rising concern of climate change.
Artists’ renderings of new developments focused on shared bottom-floor retail and restaurants, rooftop gathering areas and shared amenities such as open space, gyms and even yoga studios. Little worker paradises were envisioned right next to transit and borrowed cars or on-demand ride services could cater to longer and more individualized transit needs. It was to be a return to the village concept, more walkable, greener, newer, better.
And then there was coronavirus, and people don’t want to share even a large elevator or touch a door handle. Those against density snapped up the nascent argument that such emerging visions could be a public health hazard and that we must rethink our approach to development. If that’s where you want to go, sure, but first of all, there is a huge difference between overcrowding and density. Our current conditions encourage overcrowding since the population cannot be adequately housed within the realm of affordability. That is the defining issue of this generation in San Mateo County. Density is different, in that more housing is allowed in a certain area, usually taller. The idea is that the more of it, the more affordable it will be.
There are counterarguments to this and we have yet to see if the concept will work. After all, New York City did not build its way to affordability. But it is predicated on the idea of urban living, and shared spaces. When it comes to coronavirus, we know the idea of shared spaces is problematic right now but that doesn’t mean it will last forever. It can’t and it shouldn’t. There is no solution worth discussing that involves us staying in our homes away from other people. We will figure out safe steps forward. What we do know is that coronavirus is having a tremendous impact on the concepts that emerged from our last recession — on-demand ride services and online markets for homestays. But they are not the only industry to feel the effect of coronavirus. Every single industry is feeling the effect, some more than others. What was dying will likely die while others will pivot with success.
Which brings me to my point. Whatever truth you hold, whatever philosophy you adhere to, whatever entrenched mindset you embrace, now is the time for a pivot. What we knew to be true is no more, and will have to be shifted accordingly. What that means and how that emerges is yet to be seen, but what becomes the new truth is certainly something to watch. It’s going to be a heck of a lot more than Instacart, plexiglass, hand sanitizer and sourdough.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
