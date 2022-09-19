The United States has been ranked 37th of 79 industrialized countries in math achievement among 15-year-olds. Among the states, California is considerably below average, and sometimes in the lowest quartile, in several national assessments of math proficiency.

sue lempert

Critics argue that new proposals to make math accessible to more kids will widen the privilege gap, and end up shutting out students of color (The New Yorker). Meanwhile the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has reported that China is way ahead of the United States in developing advanced weapons. The United States used to have the edge in scientific development. What’s happened?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription