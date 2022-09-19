The United States has been ranked 37th of 79 industrialized countries in math achievement among 15-year-olds. Among the states, California is considerably below average, and sometimes in the lowest quartile, in several national assessments of math proficiency.
Critics argue that new proposals to make math accessible to more kids will widen the privilege gap, and end up shutting out students of color (The New Yorker). Meanwhile the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has reported that China is way ahead of the United States in developing advanced weapons. The United States used to have the edge in scientific development. What’s happened?
For one, our adversaries don’t believe in equity or leveling the playing field in the classroom. They support and encourage excellence in math and science and technology as a matter of national defense.
The teaching of math in our public schools is not just a parental concern but a national one. California has long played a leading role in the math wars. The state’s math guidelines influence such questions as whether schools should track students into different levels of math based on their achievement levels. Should high schools stop preparing students to take calculus their junior or senior years?
Should all sixth graders be in the same math class despite different levels of understanding?
The debate shifted to social media where a renowned black math professor at the University of California, Berkeley called out a white female professor of education at Stanford University and the architect of California’s proposed math framework which steers public high schools away from offering the advanced math classes that colleges require of incoming students wishing to pursue math and engineering degrees. The Stanford education prof has been making big profits on her consulting business — going to poor districts and advising them to water down their math offerings.
When it comes to math, we have real problems in the opportunity gap among students of different races and incomes. But there are right and wrong ways to attempt to close this gap. Blocking the path to advanced math in the public schools only ends up widening the gulf. When San Francisco tried something similar, wealthier families left the public schools, or paid for special out-of-school math instruction for their children.
The solution is to improve resources and math instruction (teachers with math degrees or some knowledge of math would be preferable). Disturbingly, it seems many school people and community members pushing equity believe children of color (except Asian students) are math deficient. What an insult!
I am not an expert. My highest math class was geometry. We brought string to class and drew circles on the blackboard. I don’t know if we had more advanced math because in my time girls didn’t take subjects like that. But I did serve on a local elementary school board for 10 years and a high school board for 10 years. I also was a volunteer reading tutor for first graders at one of our local elementary schools until COVID closed the school. There was much attention to reading skills, but not math.
It is a real concern whether you are a parent or a member of the Joint Chiefs. Check out your local and middle school and see what they are offering. Good news. The San Mateo Foster City School District is keeping different levels of math and offering math tutors for students who need extra help. And the state framework is not a done deal.
Today is the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. She was so important to so many countries and so many people. Including me. She is a few years older but we experienced World War II as children. I remember photos of her in uniform. She was considered a role model. I lived on the East Coast then. We took the threat of bombing seriously. We were required to have black curtains pulled down and lights out at night. There was rationing of gasoline, sugar, and butter and meat. My school operated half day to save energy. Every male of military age seemed to be in uniform including several family members. One of my classmates lost her brother in the Battle of Saipan. A young English girl who had been sent here to avoid the London bombing lived around the block and was a close friend. She would run indoors any time she heard a fire engine or ambulance. FDR died when I was in middle school. My best friend slept over, but we stayed up all night crying and trying to put together a scrap book of our beloved president.
Reading about the queen and watching episodes of her life on TV was a nice change for the nightly news. Here was someone we could all admire who kept her country together instead of dividing it.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
