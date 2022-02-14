Do you know the names of your elementary or high school board members? Probably not. Too bad. They have an important role. And when they mess up, the students, the school and the community suffer. Take San Francisco for example. What a disaster! Three members up for recall with the teachers’ union opposing the recall and the mayor supporting it. Mayor London Breed would have the power, if it passes, to appoint the replacements who might not be as dependent on union support.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “The pandemic-fueled enrollment loss adds to a litany of headaches facing the district, including a massive $116 million budget deficit next year, resulting in state intervention, a likely recall election of three school board members and the departure of Superintendent Vince Matthews at the end of the school year.” Matthews is considered the voice of reason.
There has been a drop in enrollment since COVID, when the board voted for and then changed their minds about an entrance exam for Lowell, the district’s prized academic high school considered one of the best in the country. The one-year lottery used during COVID to replace the entrance exam was extended for another year. Meanwhile, the board spent precious time discussing renaming of schools while the schools were closed and parents were fuming. Parents who had a choice fled to private and parochial schools. They are not returning in mass. San Francisco schools have lost 3,499 students in the past two years, a drop in enrollment that could mean a $35 million hit in state funding, compounding an already dire financial future.
What has happened in San Francisco is a warning for all. It makes a difference who is on your board. And with redistricting, it’s even more important. You might get stuck with the wrong person for a very long time.
***
The dispute over a lottery versus entrance exam for prestigious public high schools is not limited to San Francisco. Last year, The New York Times reported on Brooklyn Technical High School. “Liberal politicians, school leaders and organizers argue such schools are bastions of elitism and because of low enrollments of Black and Latino students functionally racist.” The school population is a mix of Bengali, Tibetan, Egyptian, Chinese, Dominican and Puerto Rican, recent immigrants and poor. Black and Latino students account for 15%. Decades ago, when socioeconomic conditions and crime were far greater than today, Black and Latino students passed the entrance test in great numbers. Today: anti-tracking, the rollback of accelerated programs in non-white districts has unintended consequences. Black alums at Brooklyn Tech say progressives handicapped those students they were trying to help, Black and Latino students who were most likely able to pass the exam. Some Black and Latino districts now lack a gifted and talented program. Fortunately, the new mayor of New York, who is Black and a former police captain, is about to change all that. He wants more Black and Latino students in gifted programs. And the superintendent of San Mateo-Foster City School District, who is Latino, encouraged his board to change the policy regarding sixth grade math where the board was interested in removing tracking and opportunities to advance. Now, students have a choice of accelerated programs based on their ability. And he wants to see more Latino and Black students in these programs.
***
It’s about time we celebrated the academic, as well as the athletic accomplishments of Blacks and Latinos. We could start with two famous politicians: President Barack Obama, probably one of the smartest U.S. presidents and Willie Brown, former speaker of the California Assembly and former San Francisco mayor, one of the smartest politicians around. California’s former attorney general and current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, is a graduate of Stanford University and Stanford Law School. Stacey Abrams, candidate for Georgia governor; the Black female candidates for the Supreme Court, and the list goes on.
***
Time to eat crow and acknowledge serious mistakes in last column: From Giselle Hale, Redwood City mayor and candidate for State Assembly, these corrections to last week’s column:
“ • Brian and I met in, went on a date in February and were married in September;
• We have been married 15 years this year. I experienced sexual harassment, not assault at work; and
• I started my own consulting firm but gave it up during the start of COVID when I had to manage schooling for both daughters at home, one with learning differences.”
Error number two was when I wrote that San Mateo Union High School Superintendent Kevin Skelly was a Rhodes Scholar. While his mother enjoyed the error, his friends laughed. It seems he did not have the grades.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday.
