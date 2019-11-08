There is hope. They march to change the world, they post to promote change, and yet they are subject to the assumption that they’re self-obsessed and never look up from their phones. Rest assured, teens today do not let this stereotype define them.
During the holidays, it is customary to give rather than receive, so fittingly, students look for ways to give back to those in and outside of their community. Thankfully for them, they don’t have to look far, as various high school clubs act as liaisons to connect students with such opportunities.
Hope Brigade is a Carlmont High School club led by Cindy Chen, a senior. The club focuses on spreading awareness about cancer and helping those affected by the disease.
Throughout the year, club members put together activity kits, knits clothing and more to donate to children with cancer. During the holidays specifically, Hope Brigade facilitates a schoolwide toy drive and ultimately sends the donations it receives to young cancer patients at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.
Staying true to their name, their goal is not only to spread holiday cheer but to give patients hope and let them know there are people rooting for them.
Another club looking to indulge in the holiday spirit reaches somewhat of a different audience.
Carlmont’s Music to the Elderly Club visits retirement homes annually during the month of December to carol and play Christmas tunes for the residents. During any given performance, the senior citizens can be seen singing along, smiling or simply enjoying the music.
The club aims to not only spread cheer but to help minimize the symptoms of residents with varying forms of dementia. According to the National Institutes of Health, “Studies with musical intervention have demonstrated the efficacy of treatment for the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, such as agitation, irritability, depression and apathy.”
While one performance can’t serve as a treatment for those affected, hearing a song can trigger memories associated with it, as musical memory seems to be partially independent of other memory systems and, therefore, has a chance to be preserved in patients with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Although many clubs choose to create their own ways to give back, Key Club members find joy in volunteering at community events. According to their mission statement, “Key Club is an international student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.”
For example, anyone shopping at Barnes & Noble in the coming weeks may be assisted by Key Club volunteers, who will be stationed near the door wrapping gifts for customers. Though the wrapping is free, all tips will be donated to the Eliminate Project, an initiative to save mothers and their unborn babies from maternal neonatal tetanus in underserved countries.
Likewise, participants of Key Club can also be found assisting underprivileged youth as they shop for clothes at Kmart on Dec. 14.
Another way to give back that is quite popular in school as well as in the community is through Samaritan Purse’s Operation: Christmas Child. According to Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, its goal is to “provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ.”
At Carlmont specifically, Christians in Action Club takes on the project, asking for donations, packing shoeboxes, and delivering them to one of the many local drop-off locations.
In the community, San Carlos’ Youth Advisory Council is set to host their first-ever Operation: Christmas Child. They encourage anyone and everyone to stop by the San Carlos Youth Center and donate toys, school supplies, shoeboxes or money.
For anyone simply looking to come together with others in their community, San Carlos’ annual Night of Holiday Lights will be Dec. 6 on Laurel Street, complete with craft booths, snow, a festive concert and support for local businesses.
Although today’s society seems to lack extensive door-to-door caroling and street-corner Salvation Army volunteers, there are plenty of other ways to be inspired by the spirit of giving this holiday, and certainly no shortage of cheer to go around.
Veronica Roseborough is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.