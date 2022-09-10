That was some week, wasn’t it? With temperatures moving back toward normal, we can all breathe a sigh of relief and hopefully go back to our normal routines. Of course, many folks had little choice but to maintain their normal routines this week, and simply put up with the heat. I’m particularly grateful for the postal carriers, the sanitation workers, and the many other folks with outdoor jobs who persevered and thereby helped keep our lives running smoothly.
Normally I’d be out there among them, taking long walks and investigating the goings-on in our area. But I have the luxury of, when absolutely necessary, being able to drive around in air conditioned luxury, only stepping out when I need to take photographs. I did so this week, when I borrowed my wife’s electric car (which was fully charged prior to the heat wave) to check up on Redwood City’s large development projects. At each I saw plenty of people hard at work, despite the heat.
Being someone who has long been interested in weather, I have a backyard weather station that gives me more specific data than what I can get from a weather app or weather report. My station tells me that our high for the week — at least in my backyard — was reached on Tuesday, when the thermometer hit 108.5 degrees. The day before had been almost as impressive, with a high of 105.8 degrees. But by Wednesday, although the days were still quite warm, I was no longer seeing temperatures above 100: my recorded high that day was 97 degrees.
For years my wife and I dealt with our hot summer months through an orchestrated routine of closing all windows and blinds during the day, and then opening up the house once the outdoor temperature dropped below what it was indoors. By morning, our house was cool inside, ready to go through the sequence again. Thanks to good insulation and modern double-pane windows (both of which we had installed since we bought the house; originally, it had neither), our routine was enough to keep us fairly comfortable through all but the worst of days.
Over the last couple of summers, though, increasing average temperatures made it more and more difficult to keep the house comfortable for the entire day. Thus, about 18 months ago we took the additional step of swapping out our gas furnace for a heat pump, giving us air conditioning along with electrically powered heat. And now, given the terrific demand for electricity statewide, we’ve added an additional step to our routine on especially bad days: we use the heat pump to precool the house on days when the California Independent System Operator calls for a “Flex Alert,” and then shut the system completely off for the duration of the alert. Although our home has solar panels and thus we could conceivably justify running the heat pump as normal while the sun is out, precooling the house and managing windows and blinds works well enough until the Flex Alert has ended. And given that any solar power we aren’t using during the alert feeds back into the grid, we’re helping in a small way to reduce California’s reliance on other sources of electricity.
The fact that we’ve had so many Flex Alerts this week shows that our grid, like my house, was built for the conditions we’d become accustomed to and is just barely sufficient to handle our hot weather peaks. I’ve seen plenty of people somewhat gleefully noting the seeming incongruity between the governor’s call for more electric cars and the seeming fragility of our electrical grid. But what those people fail to comprehend, it seems to me, is that the need for Flex Alerts is a sign that our grid needs to be beefed up, something that we can do over the next few years. Once that is done, and especially once we’ve increased our ability to store energy so that excess solar power produced during the day can be captured and then released at night, California should have little trouble accommodating more electric cars, and more electrically powered equipment to keep us cool such as heat pumps. And then, not only will we be able to keep ourselves cool (and mobile), we’ll drastically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we’re pumping into the atmosphere, gases that are largely responsible for the high temperatures we’ve been seeing.
With temperatures rapidly returning to normal, the one thing we mustn’t do is forget what we’ve just been through. We need to assume that such temperatures — and, possibly, even worse ones — will be a regular part of our future, and prepare for them in ways big and small. It will take time, money and effort, but it’ll be worth it to ensure a more comfortable future for all.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
