Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

That was some week, wasn’t it? With temperatures moving back toward normal, we can all breathe a sigh of relief and hopefully go back to our normal routines. Of course, many folks had little choice but to maintain their normal routines this week, and simply put up with the heat. I’m particularly grateful for the postal carriers, the sanitation workers, and the many other folks with outdoor jobs who persevered and thereby helped keep our lives running smoothly.

Normally I’d be out there among them, taking long walks and investigating the goings-on in our area. But I have the luxury of, when absolutely necessary, being able to drive around in air conditioned luxury, only stepping out when I need to take photographs. I did so this week, when I borrowed my wife’s electric car (which was fully charged prior to the heat wave) to check up on Redwood City’s large development projects. At each I saw plenty of people hard at work, despite the heat.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription