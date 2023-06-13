There were two brothers, with millions of dollars in inheritance, who fought over who deserved what. After spending weeks in a San Mateo County courtroom hearing testimony, our jury was handed the civil case to deliberate. We spent around three days going over everything we had heard, arguing with one another over what would ultimately be our verdict. It was difficult and painstaking but we reached a conclusion and felt a true sense of having done our duty when we stepped back into the box and shared our decision. The judge thanked us for a job well done and both side’s lawyers gave us respectful nods. Their dispute was settled in court, without violence. This kind of thing happens every day in America and it is one of the cornerstones of democracy that differentiates us from many other countries. John Adams said “Representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty. Without them we have no fortification against being ridden like horses, fleeced like sheep, worked like cattle, and fed and clothed like swine and hogs.”
Yay, America! Yet, lately, when multiple juries decided that organized gangs of thugs, like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who attacked the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 had committed seditious conspiracy, assaulted police officers, trespassed and obstructed Congress, and another jury decided that the former president of the United States committed sexual abuse and defamation, elected officials and pundits called those juries “a joke.”
Now I know our legal system is far from perfect, and that way too often individuals in civil and criminal cases can’t afford the best possible counsel. However, the convicted seditious conspirators who communicated their intentions ahead of time, and whose own words, selfies and videos helped to convict them, and Donald J. Trump, who told the world exactly what he liked to do to women, albeit not realizing he was being recorded, shouldn’t blame juries for their woes. They had the best representation money could buy but, in their cases, the evidence was clear. Trump’s own words made E. Jean Carroll’s case easy for the jury to decide. Pop a breath mint, forcibly kiss, grab and … “when you’re a star they let you do it.” Despite clearly damning evidence and Trump’s lawyer putting on zero defense, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio touted the party line by saying “that jury’s a joke.”
Beyond demeaning the hard work and sacrifice of those jurors doing their civic duty, to make things worse, team Trump wanted to expose the juror’s names so that, what? Ask election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman what happens when the wrath of MAGA comes after you. Their lives were made hell on earth after Rudy Giuliani and others spread the lie that they’d rigged the election. Don’t they, and Giuliani, deserve for their defamation case to be heard by a jury if they choose that route? How should the potential jurors who might be called to serve on that case feel about the fact that their decision could be called a joke, or worse, that they could be hounded for whichever way they decide?
Juries are not a joke. Serving jury duty is not a joke. Being convicted by a jury or found liable for harm in a civil case is not a joke. Being found innocent is not a joke.
The jury system, of course, is far from perfect. Getting people to serve is incredibly difficult, with the rich and powerful being able to avoid service and the poorest Americans suffering significant financial burdens when having to serve. Poor people, especially people of color, get convicted of crimes for which they’re not actually guilty, because the system does not work for them. The majority of criminal defendants opt to plea bargain, sometimes because prosecutors threaten harsher punishment for holding out for a jury trial. That will not be the case for Donald J. Trump who is slated to surrender today in a federal court in Florida having been criminally indicted by a grand jury. He is innocent until proven guilty and he’ll have the benefit of America’s promise of a jury trial to, in the end, make that determination.
I believe that the vast majority of jurors, including grand jurors, take their oaths as seriously as I did for the two brothers. The brothers got justice. It happens every day thanks to juries, the heart and lungs of liberty. Donald J. Trump can scream “witch hunt” as much as he wants but he can, and should, count on a jury to do their duty. Thomas Jefferson gets the final word: “I consider the trial by jury as the only anchor ever yet imagined by man by which a government can be held to the principles of its Constitution.”
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.