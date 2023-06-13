Craig Wiesner

There were two brothers, with millions of dollars in inheritance, who fought over who deserved what. After spending weeks in a San Mateo County courtroom hearing testimony, our jury was handed the civil case to deliberate. We spent around three days going over everything we had heard, arguing with one another over what would ultimately be our verdict. It was difficult and painstaking but we reached a conclusion and felt a true sense of having done our duty when we stepped back into the box and shared our decision. The judge thanked us for a job well done and both side’s lawyers gave us respectful nods. Their dispute was settled in court, without violence. This kind of thing happens every day in America and it is one of the cornerstones of democracy that differentiates us from many other countries. John Adams said “Representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty. Without them we have no fortification against being ridden like horses, fleeced like sheep, worked like cattle, and fed and clothed like swine and hogs.” 

Yay, America! Yet, lately, when multiple juries decided that organized gangs of thugs, like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who attacked the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 had committed seditious conspiracy, assaulted police officers, trespassed and obstructed Congress, and another jury decided that the former president of the United States committed sexual abuse and defamation, elected officials and pundits called those juries “a joke.”  

