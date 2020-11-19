I know we are all supposed to forgive Gavin Newsom for the French Laundry situation since he apologized but it is still sticking in my craw. We are all human, and all make mistakes. Some of us even make poor judgment calls at times.
This is one for Newsom. It’s the same for Nancy Pelosi and her blowout debacle. Or the planned congressional dinner. Or the legislative junket to Maui. Though credit to Newsom for owning up to the mistake rather than ignoring it or attacking the person who leaked it.
Newsom has had quite the run these days in leading this state of California. Coronovirus, fires, power blackouts ... makes the halcyon days when he talked about taking on homelessness seem quaint. For the most part, unless you’re just angry for other reasons, Newsom has done a pretty decent job. He played ball with Trump to get us emergency declarations and the funding that came with it. He allowed some gas-fired plants to be used and for ships docked in our ports to use their own power to prevent future blackouts. With coronavirus, he has come up with new systems which may or may not be helpful in stopping the spread, but at least we have a plan in place and we are getting to know its ins and outs.
I suppose the part that bothers people is that we have been through a lot. Businesses are suffering. Most schools still aren’t open. The ones that are open, including the one Newsom sends his kids, seems to be doing OK. We are moving backwards in our tiers and there is concern schools may never open. Thanksgiving is coming and we haven’t seen our families in months. We are told we must avoid large gatherings and celebrations. And we do. Because we want to be responsible. The greater good, and all that. Then French Laundry.
We know Newsom is a rich guy and knows other rich guys. And the rich have found ways around the rules since the beginning of the pandemic. But when shop and restaurant owners are making the decision to shut down because of capricious tier changes after years of putting their blood, sweat and tears into their business, it gets to us. When average folks are having to balance their own conference calls or job training with children crying because they missed something their teacher said on Zoom or there are bandwidth problems, it gets to us. When there is no work at all and the rent is piling up and you just don’t know what to do, it gets to us. When you are working all the time with a skeleton crew with significantly less money coming in and there are worries you’re going to make it through this, it gets to us.
So really, we’re not angry with Newsom, we are just frustrated. And worried. And we expect more from our elected officials than “Let them eat cake.” Newsom is contrite and will continue to be contrite. We will eventually move on but, for now, we can focus on this particular flaw as evidence that our governor is less than perfect. Some may say this is a “gotcha” moment and no more. No. It is indication of something greater, and that is our collective frustration. These tiers have flaws and most people get upset when we sense injustice. There are theories that the shift backwards in tiers is to send us a message after we spent too much time gathering. But the message we got instead is, “I can gather, just not you.”
Newsom should keep this in mind. It is not so much the hypocrisy, it’s the frustration. We are playing by the rules. We don’t want to get sick and we don’t want others to get sick. We wear masks, we keep our interactions distant, we choose our activities wisely. We are making sacrifices. Some more than others know. And we expect the person at the top to be making the very same sacrifices. It’s that simple.
One interesting fact culled from the election results. While Proposition 18 lost statewide 56% to 44%, it passed in San Mateo County by 52% to 48%. The proposition aimed to allow 17-year-olds the ability to vote in the primary election as long as they were 18 by the time the general election rolled around. Legislation to place it on the ballot was authored by our own Assemblyman Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco. Hard to say if there was a hometown advantage, or if this county just thinks 17-year-olds can make those decisions while others in the state do not. It will be interesting to see if the idea returns.
Some of you may be wondering why I’m gracing this page today rather than Friday, my typical column day. We are skipping the opinion page tomorrow so I’m squeezing in today. Hope you don’t mind. I’ll see myself out.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(7) comments
Great article Jon.
@CDCgov
The safest way to celebrate #Thanksgiving is with your household members. Cook traditional family recipes, have a virtual dinner with your friends and family, or watch parades and movies from your cozy couch. More tips: https://bit.ly/35hIcti.
That's what I'm doing. With 1,000,000 new cases just in the last week alone, it's worrisome.
Hello, Jon
I am also frustrated. While most Californians generally approve of the job Gavin Newsom is doing during the pandemic, what I find frustrating is a disconnect between the governor's words and what actually happens on the ground.
Remember the deal he inked for 200 protective masks? Not delivered as promised. Bumping up the number of daily COVID tests in California last spring... not delivered as promised. Even without the the pandemic, homelessness is a major problem in California. Unhoused folks are susceptible to violence and disease. The governor pushed for thousands of hotel rooms to ease the homelessness problem. Again, not delivered as promised. Now, when we are instructed to wear masks and eschew dinner gatherings, the example we expect from our governor has not been delivered.
Our state's economy last year was the fifth largest in the world. Yet, today, we are staring recession, large scale unemployment and a massive amount of business failures in the face. However, billions and billions of dollars are still committed to a high-speed rail project that will not connect our major population centers. What are our priorities?
I can only imagine Mr. Newsom's frustration level. To be fair, governing a state with the largest population in the US has got to be immensely challenging... maybe the job is too big. However, we must play the hand dealt to us... we have one governor and he has to set a tone of guarded optimism while guiding the ship through dark waters. So, while I don't always agree with Gavin Newsom's politics, he deserves our support and an opportunity to set priorities, then... he must deliver on promises made.
And if refraining from attending dinner parties during the current surge of COVID cases is a stated priority, then everyone should refrain. That's a promise our governor can deliver.
And now we find out two California Medical Association officials were among the people dining with Newsom at the French Laundry. The same CMA group who has been pushing people to wear masks. Hmm. Makes you wonder what all these people know about the effectiveness of wearing masks or social distancing. BTW, yet another study (I believe a Danish study) just came out showing masks don’t protect the wearer from contracting the Covid cooties. Based on CA contracting Covid at very high rates, although everyone is wearing masks, it sounds like the studies are valid.
Hi, Terence
Good to see you're up and at 'em this morning. You pose a good question... why are experts who are telling us to wear masks and to keep our distance from others not wearing masks and sitting with others not wearing masks?
Of course I care about folks in South Dakota, Florida and New York, but my focus is right here. What are we doing in California? It's kinda obvious that we need policies to help protect our vulnerable population (I am in that category). When I last checked, just over half of California's COVID deaths occurred in facilities that provide care for the elderly. Can we protect them and keep the rest of the state open with some modifications? Maybe... I don't know. That's why Mr. Newsom is the governor and I'm not in Sacramento.
I'm not a numbers guy, and the numbers flying around the media about the pandemic can be confusing. However, we do know that COVID poses a serious threat to a specific segment of our population, and even though mortality figures are smaller than originally thought, let's put our focus on protecting the vulnerable. Everyone is destined to join the group sooner or later.
Again, I'm not a numbers guy, however, here is a number that may provide some perspective... the National Institutes of Health reports that medical errors may account for more than 250,000 deaths annually. What?! (Don't get much of a chance to use an interrobang but it fits here.) Has this ginormous statistic resulted in lock downs, extra screenings or new policies? Nope.
Jon Mays has it correct. Whether you favor Democrat or Republican, this shows that the elite play by different rules than the rest of us “little people.” Bad judgment? If so, that calls into question all judgments. An apology? Apologies are cheap. Better to ask for forgiveness than permission, so the aphorism goes. If the governor can’t follow the rules he established, I ain’t following the speed limit. Who cares if my recklessness endangers others. I’m getting what I want; a joy ride.
Newsom was a flake when he was a supervisor in SFco, appointed by Willy Brown. Even during his mea culpa speech he was lying about the location of the dinner. The pictures taken by another guest at the restaurant shows him clearly sitting inside, not outside as he stated. This guy was never truthful and never will be.
