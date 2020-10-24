The Redwood City Council meeting of Oct. 12, 2020, ran just short of five hours, which must be close to a record. The reason for such a lengthy meeting? The main topic of discussion involved the nine “Gatekeeper Process” projects, with councilmembers ultimately having to decide which to initiate. That topic alone took nearly four hours.
In addition to being long, that topic also showed us something we don’t often see: councilmembers pushing back on city staffers. While the council often agrees with the staff recommendations, one need only watch the recording of the Oct. 12 meeting to see our council acting as more than just a rubber stamp.
To keep things manageable, the council was asked to first consider the four projects that are predominantly housing, and then separately consider the five mostly commercial projects (all of which include some amount of housing). Given their current and expected workload, Mark Muenzer, Redwood City’s Community Development and Transportation director, had stated that his planning staff would be able to process no more than five of these projects. But as noted by Councilwoman Diana Reddy, this limit, coupled with the split discussion, put the councilmembers in something of a bind. Limiting the number of projects that could be approved meant that trade-offs needed to be made, but by splitting the projects into two groups, trade-offs could only be made within, and not between, the groups. Thus, when contemplating the housing projects, councilmembers couldn’t fully anticipate how many of their limited votes should be reserved for the commercial projects, given that the commercial projects had yet to be discussed.
Because the creation of additional housing is an important strategic priority, the council understandably voted to initiate the three largest housing projects, totaling some 791 units (147 of which would be deemed affordable). Only the small two-unit project on Arguello Street was denied. Next, however, it came time to address the five commercial projects. Here councilmembers found themselves facing the prospect of only being able to initiate two of the five.
Staff had recommended initiation of both the mixed-use project planned for the downtown Wells Fargo Bank site, and the mixed-use project that would replace the Redwood City Elementary School District offices on Bradford Street. Councilmembers saw the merits of the Bradford Street project but disregarded the other recommendation in favor of the mixed-use project being proposed for the downtown Chase Bank site. Their choice seemed driven largely by that project’s 80 units of off-site affordable housing, which would be located over on Price Avenue, near the DMV.
The City Council has three strategic priorities; housing is but one. The other two are “transportation” and “children and youth.” While all of the Gatekeeper Process projects address the need for housing, one additional project — the one planned for the Autozone site on El Camino Real — addresses all three. That commercial project not only abuts Redwood City’s current transit center, but also includes a teen center, and, with the recent addition of the nearby A-1 Party Rentals site, a 60-unit affordable apartment building. This project was too attractive to deny, and so the councilmembers, after suggesting that the city’s planning department engage more consultants to help with the added workload (consultants who would largely be paid for by fees from these projects), directed the planning department to initiate this sixth project.
Going even farther, the City Council also did not deny outright the remaining two commercial projects. While they did have some issues with them, they also saw merits. Accordingly, they suggested that the developers of those projects rework them and resubmit them to the city.
To help with their workload, the planning department had proposed that denied projects be required to wait two years before being resubmitted to the city. Here, again, the council disagreed with staff, and instead set a time limit of six months for resubmittal.
The council is eager to see these projects get off the ground. Developers of the six newly initiated projects now need to draw up their plans and submit them to the city. Those projects will go before both the Planning Commission and the City Council, allowing multiple opportunities for public feedback over the two-plus years this process will likely take. During that time, the City Council will be working to amend the city’s General Plan, something that is needed to enable these projects to be approved.
Thanks to the city’s Gatekeeper Process, Redwood City appears headed for yet another building boom, beginning in three years or so. Of course, there are already plenty of other projects currently in the works, so that point in time may simply mark the crest of a continuous wave of development within Redwood City. Regardless, the gates have been officially opened. And pandemic or no, developers seem eager to rush in.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
