I’ve been following Redwood Shores’ Redwood LIFE project for some two years now. Knowing that many Redwood Shores residents are opposed to the project, I felt confident that when it finally went before the City Council there would be a lot of public comment. I was correct; this week’s City Council study session on the project ran for nearly four hours.
To be fair, the point of a study session is to hear from the public on a proposed project, as well as to allow the members of the City Council (or Planning Commission, or whichever body is conducting the study session) to ask questions, discuss what they’ve heard and relay their own opinions to city staff. No actions are taken as part of a study session, those come at a later date, after the project — usually modified based on the feedback obtained from the study session — is formally submitted to the city for review.
The Redwood LIFE project proposes to transform an existing 84-acre office park located between Bridge and Marine parkways into a modern life-sciences campus. Today’s park consists of 20 one- and two-story buildings totaling about 970,000 square feet set within a sea of surface parking. Longfellow Real Estate Partners — both the current office park owner and the developer of the proposal — hopes to more than triple the total amount of space, providing nearly 3.2 million square feet of “purpose-built life science lab and innovation office space” organized into 13 five- or six-story life sciences office buildings. Accompanying those buildings would be a five-story hotel, a two-story “amenity center,” and three multistory parking garages. Unlike the existing campus, the proposed new one would contain approximately 29 acres of publicly accessible open space, with 15 of those acres being dedicated to public use. Finally, construction would be spread out over seven phases, and would take decades to complete.
On paper, the project sounds pretty good. However, the project has some serious challenges to overcome. For one, it needs to account for sea-level rise. To do that, Longfellow plans to raise much of the 84-acre site, and the levees that protect that portion of Redwood Shores, to a height of 17 feet.
There is also the fact that the current campus sits on a toxic landfill. That will present challenges during construction, especially while driving the pilings needed to support the new buildings. The developer did note, however, that the construction industry is well-versed in dealing with conditions like these. And they went on to point out that to raise the site, they’ll be adding several feet of additional soil on top of the clay layer that caps the landfill today, thereby adding further protection.
With nearly 3.2 million square feet of labs and office space, when complete, the upgraded campus could support roughly 8,100 more employees. Naturally, those employees would need a place to live. In partnership with Eden Housing (that has been building and acquiring affordable housing throughout California for 55 years), Longfellow proposes to spend $85 million to construct hundreds of housing units at variety of affordability levels, thereby, at least partly, alleviating the issue.
Wherever they live, those new employees would need to get to and from the campus, that sits miles from the nearest Caltrain stop. Redwood Shores has only two roads in and out — Marine and Redwood Shores parkways — which surely would become bottlenecks with the addition of so many individual commuters. During the study session, there was talk about Transportation Demand Management plans, and shuttles to Caltrain, which seem to be a logical part of the solution, but we’ll have to see whether those would be enough. One possible solution, suggested by a member of the public during public comment, seemed particularly intriguing: bridge Belmont Slough, and connect Island Drive (which bisects the campus) to Edgewater Boulevard (which connects with State Route 92) in Foster City. Not only would that give commuters an additional route into and out of the area, it would provide an additional egress for Redwood Shores residents in the event of an earthquake or other natural disaster.
The Redwood LIFE project is still in the planning stages and has many challenges to overcome. Today, we can only speculate the magnitude, and how those challenges may or may not be met. What we really need is an environmental impact report, which would enumerate its many impacts and identify concrete mitigation measures. However, it would take a year or so to create the report and it must wait until the project is formally submitted to the city, which likely won’t happen for some time. Expect to be hearing about this project — but not seeing any physical activity — for years to come.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
