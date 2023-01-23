This is the hottest topic in San Mateo, the largest city in San Mateo County — the future of housing. It is what divides the community. The homeowners who want to keep things as they are and the renters who want more affordable housing. It is the subject which divides the city council. Lisa Diaz Nash and Robert Newsom on one side protecting the neighborhoods. Mayor Amourence Lee and Adam Loraine on the other side who want to see more affordable housing. And new Councilmember Richard Hedges in the middle. Tonight, the City Council will discuss the issue and send the required updated housing element to the state.

sue lempert

The Planning Commission failed to approve the housing element because there were too many unknowns — how Measure P which limits heights and densities would be enforced under more flexible guidelines in state legislation.

