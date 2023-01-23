This is the hottest topic in San Mateo, the largest city in San Mateo County — the future of housing. It is what divides the community. The homeowners who want to keep things as they are and the renters who want more affordable housing. It is the subject which divides the city council. Lisa Diaz Nash and Robert Newsom on one side protecting the neighborhoods. Mayor Amourence Lee and Adam Loraine on the other side who want to see more affordable housing. And new Councilmember Richard Hedges in the middle. Tonight, the City Council will discuss the issue and send the required updated housing element to the state.
The Planning Commission failed to approve the housing element because there were too many unknowns — how Measure P which limits heights and densities would be enforced under more flexible guidelines in state legislation.
San Mateo is now the largest city in San Mateo county. It wasn’t always that way. Daly City and Redwood City claimed more residents. But San Mateo has been on a building spree and has more than caught up. Building market rate housing, not so much affordable housing.
San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee is probably one of the few councilmembers named after a tree. Amourence is a famous tree in Boston where she grew up. Amo is what her friends and admirers call her. She also has the distinction of being the first Asian American on the council who is also Jewish. She speaks often of her heritage. She is the only councilmember in San Mateo who adds her religion to the city’s website. I asked her why. She said her mother, whose family came from Germany, were also Holocaust survivors. She feels it is important to remind people that in the United States, unlike some other countries past and present, being Jewish does not prevent people from holding office.
Dave Burruto, formerly an aide to Supervisor Dave Pine, is now in Assemblymember Diane Papan’s district office. Meanwhile, surprising news that Drew Corbett, San Mateo city manager, is retiring. But he may sense some disapproval from some counci members over how he failed to act in the impasse over the mayor selection. He and the new city attorney sat for two hours without offering assistance on how to move on. Arne Croce, former city manager, and Roy Abrams, former city attorney, would not nave allowed that and would have urged the council to adjourn.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
