I know I was not the only one who breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced that Draeger’s in downtown San Mateo was not closing with the announcement the building was sold.
After all, its meat market is the best. It has a great selection of specialty items, its housewares section is sublime, and you can’t beat the salad and olive bars. If you are in the mood to splurge, or in the modern parlance, “treat yo self,” it’s there for you. It has continued to be the pride of San Mateo since its much-heralded opening in 1997.
Earlier this month, the land the grocer sits on changed hands and there were rumors that the store would soon be closing. The Draeger family, however, said it won’t be — at least for the foreseeable future. And while no one disclosed the price, it was reportedly unsolicited and generous.
That means the new owners plan to do something with it. So it may be a matter of time before that long-held pride of San Mateo becomes something else completely. But what?
Probably condos. But hopefully there is a requirement that a grocery store remains on the bottom level — preferably Draeger’s and maybe even two levels like it is now. It would be best if the workers would remain. We are talking about dozens of longtime workers — dedicated, knowledgeable and friendly. These are people who are a part of our community fabric.
The city is in the midst of a General Plan update and it’s becoming more and more apparent that voters will decide in 2020 whether to keep height limits. If voters don’t keep height limits, look for a mad scramble of development because there is money to be made in San Mateo. And also look for moneyed interests to participate in the 2020 height limit discussion.
So will downtown San Mateo soon look like downtown Redwood City — with its new mid-rise buildings of varying sorts? There are many who hope that is the case. There has been some significant changes of property ownership downtown and the well-known developer Prometheus is in the midst of landing its headquarters at the former Trag’s site right by the train station. San Mateo has its share of aging buildings and central location so it’s ripe for redevelopment in the eyes of many. And that could mean more housing, which is a pull for many who say we need more supply — especially near train stops.
But we also need to recognize the value of our historic downtown. Redwood City was able to do that for the most part in its massive downtown precise plan that hit when the timing was just right for development. This should be top of mind for planners envisioning the future of our city overall, but our downtown specifically. Cities across the world have been able to balance old with new, historic and avant-garde. This is now our task. And we must strike the right balance and have the courage to take on the varied interest groups whether they be housing advocates, developers, neighborhood groups or those who just don’t want anything to change ever. There can be growth that maintains our robust economy and provides something for everyone while creating an interesting, walkable place to be.
We also need grocery stores. With Trag’s gone, Draeger’s at 60,000 square feet is our last 20,000-square-foot-plus full-service grocery store downtown. What would be the point of having a transit-oriented walkable downtown if everyone had to get in their car, or ahem, take the train, to get a nice brisket?
While the interest in downtown San Mateo is good, our city’s leaders need to consider ways to ensure that the services the community depend on do not get lost in the shuffle. There are ways to ensure a public benefit is required in new developments. There are ways to ensure the integrity of our historic buildings remains and adds to the texture of our downtown. Stasis is never an option, but there must also be a recognition of what so many before us created for us and what drew others here as well. Downtown is not empty terrain to build upon like SimCity. This is already a place of beauty, flaws and all ... if you know what I mean. We should keep this in mind as we collectively take steps into our next few years.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
