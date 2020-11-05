No matter the final results, and amid much uncertainty, it is inescapable that Tuesday’s elections on the Peninsula increasingly reflect rising and significant demographic and political changes. One of the effects of those changes is that incumbency no longer guarantees security.
The final tallies are shot through with upsets. No race is more dramatic than the close contest in Redwood City’s southernmost district, where, as of yesterday’s totals, Councilwoman Janet Borgens was losing by 17 votes to Lissette Espinoza-Garnica, a self-described nonbinary Chicanx progressive who wants to abolish the police. Even if Borgens holds on, Espinoza-Garnica now is established as a meaningful force in the district and the city.
Espinoza-Garnica is one of a number of progressives — Democratic Socialists associated with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders — who won elections or made surprisingly strong showings, including Chelsea Bonini, former elementary school trustee, who soundly defeated 14-year incumbent Rod Hsiao, in a race for the San Mateo County Board of Education.
Other incumbents are in trouble. South San Francisco Councilman Rich Garbarino, an 18-year incumbent, was behind James Coleman by a dozen votes. Georgia Jack, first-term incumbent on the Sequoia Union High School District, was trailing challenger Richard Ginn by 252 votes. First-term incumbent Catherine Mahanpour was losing re-election by 300 votes to perennial candidate Patrick Sullivan, who may have finally won a race. All these races are close enough that uncounted ballots could change the outcome, but the message is clear that incumbency is not what it used to be. Other races offer little hope. In East Palo Alto, two-term incumbent Larry Moody finished seventh in a field of eight candidates for three seats.
More women and minorities won or still can win. In San Mateo, as expected, first-term incumbent Diane Papan was re-elected easily to the City Council. But appointed incumbent Amourence Lee’s win over well-funded Lisa Diaz Nash was surprisingly convincing. Half Moon Bay elected its first Latino councilmember, Joaquin Jimenez. In Daly City, Councilwoman Juslyn Manalo was leading the ballot by an insurmountable margin and in Belmont, Councilwoman Davina Hurt also topped the ballot.
Indeed, looking beyond this election to who might run for higher office next, the results on Tuesday thrust a number of people forward: Papan and Lee, Hurt and Manalo, Bonini and, yes, Espinoza-Garnica.
Some races ran true to form. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier got 80% of the vote. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo easily brushed aside Democratic challenger Rishi Kumar. She got more than 65% of vote, and he did no better in any part of this three-county congressional district that is likely to move southward in the post-census redistricting.
Josh Becker easily won his race for the 13th Senate District seat vacated by Jerry Hill. The safety of that seat and his ability to raise money make Becker a potential political force in the area and in the Legislature, as well as a likely candidate for Congress when Eshoo decides to retire. In the state and federal offices, incumbency is still a safe haven, especially for Democrats.
But uncertainty and close tallies are still the abiding themes of this election with close city council races still very much up in the air in Millbrae, (You You Xue and Anders Fung), San Bruno (Tom Hamilton and Stephan Marshall)and Belmont, (Tom McCune and Ken Loo).
In San Mateo, two height limit measures were losing, but one, Measure Y, the more restrictive citizens’ initiative, was too close to call. Still, the fact that it’s this close signals a new view on growth and development in the city.
In the San Mateo County Community College District, which had its first high-profile races in decades, two incumbent trustees, Maurice Goodman and Dave Mandelkern, were thrust into the same district. Goodman was ahead of Mandelkern by nearly 2,300 votes, a small surprise. In another college district race, John Pimentel who spent $200,000 of his own money, was ahead of Lisa Hicks-Dumanskeby 2,400 votes. There may be enough votes to reverse these races, but the remaining ballots would have to fall in a dramatically different pattern.
Finally, there’s the day had by Virginia Chang Kiraly, who won two offices. She was easily re-elected to the Menlo Fire Protection District board. And she had a healthy 1,100-vote lead in her re-election to the San Mateo County Harbor Commission over Kirsten Keith. The Harbor District races were a complete loss to dissenting commissioners Sabrina Brennan and Ed Larenas and their allies, who have been principally responsible for turning the district into a sideshow of absurdly disruptive behavior. Brennan’s off the board, her mother, Lee Fernandez lost her race against incumbent Tom Mattusch, and Larenas-backed Keith was losing.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
Incumbency is less powerful but perhaps the better question to ask in an editorial is why? This article focuses a lot on who and that can be found in other news articles.
