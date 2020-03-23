As we are holed up in our dwellings, feeling sorry for ourselves, worried about our friends and children and what's worse whether the nation will survive (it will); and for those who have lost jobs and are worried about feeding their family or themselves or paying rent; or for those who live alone and have no family or friends to see them through this; or for those over 61 who are sick and vulnerable and are afraid; and for those parents who are at home with restless children trying to home school but yearning for play dates and some place to take them away from their phones or screens; this may seem trivial. But it's very sad about the class of 2020.
This is their senior year. The year where they could let some steam off the pressure cooker and actually enjoy their lighter class load, looking forward to the last year with many friends and of course graduation and fully entering adult life. A year of joy and delight, a year they were always supposed to remember, has turned into a nightmare they will never forget. Abrupt cancellation of classes. Notices to return home and not return until a date uncertain. Yes, there would be instruction online but that favorite professor, that wise man or woman would not be there to inspire you. And your plans after graduation? Those plans for summer travel up in the air. Even the summer internships one worked so hard to obtain might not materialize. And unless you had pinned down a permanent job for the fall, who knew what lay ahead. Instead of the best days of your life they were turning out to be the worst.
The high school senior class of 2020 is almost in the same boat. Graduation put on hold. Staying at home with your parents and unable to see friends seems like the end of your world. Dates to visit the college you are attending in the fall cancelled. Summer jobs? No one is in the mood for hiring now. This was supposed to be a year of joy. Remember senioritis?
No football or basketball games. If you are a serious athlete this is dangerous business. If you are a fan you are left with a big void in your life.
***
So while you read about many young people refusing to follow voluntary stay-at-home orders, see photos of many frolicking on Florida beaches during spring break or hear of them getting together with friends for parties at home you may not feel sorry for them. But you were young once. Remember your last year in college, your last year in high school. They were some of the best years of your life. But not for the Class of 2020.
***
Probably a victim of the coronavirus but for some unknown reason the last two paragraphs of my last column were omitted and they had some information on San Mateo City council member Linda Diaz Nash which might be of interest. So am including them here and yes interviews with other candidates will follow as we approach the fall.
Nash has a full resume of professional experience but she says the most important job was the one with American Express. It taught her how to do marketing and financial services or as she puts it, “I got a business school education without going to business school.”
She and her husband moved to San Mateo in 1991. She lives in the same Baywood neighborhood as Diane Papan while two other council members live in the adjacent Aragon neighborhood. San Mateo, thank goodness, does not have district elections, and she sees herself as other councilmembers do, as representing residents wherever they live in the city. She hasn't made her mind up on either growth initiative coming up soon, Measure P and one to keep its limits except near transit centers where higher heights and densities might be allowed without a public benefit. She wants to keep neighborhoods as they are but likes the idea of more flexibility by transit centers and still likes the public benefit for more affordable housing. She will soon have to make a choice like the rest of us.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
