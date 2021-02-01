It took a Civil War and the 13th Amendment to end slavery and the 14th Amendment to allow black men to vote. Not until 1920 did the 19th amendment allow women the same right.
In the 19th century, a married woman became her husband’s property. She was required by law to give him any money, land or goods she had inherited. She could not make a will or sign a contract, attend college or enter a profession. A woman who pursued divorce, became a social pariah and lost her children and any money she had brought into the marriage.
The abolition movement involved both anti-slavery forces and some who advocated for women’s rights. But in the 1830s, many presumably open-minded abolitionists refused to allow women to join them so Lucretia Mott and her friends formed a racially integrated anti-slavery society of their own. By 1837, there were 189 such societies. Mott, a Quaker minister and ardent abolitionist, also believed that society should be fully integrated by race and sex. In 1848, Mott, Martha Seward (wife of William H. Seward), and Elizabeth Cady Stanton convened the first meeting in the United States devoted to women’s rights, the Seneca Falls Convention. It was attended by Frederick Douglass, the world’s best-known abolitionist who encouraged the women to also fight for the right to vote.
***
The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, granted citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States — including former enslaved people — and guaranteed all citizens “equal protection of the laws.” It also guaranteed that all male citizens over age 21, no matter their race, had a right to vote.
During the Civil War, feminist abolitionists reluctantly suspended their work for women’s rights to support emancipation and the Union. They never dreamed it would take 52 years to achieve a woman’s right to vote. Meanwhile, it took the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to fully implement the 14th.
***
The Civil War legacy was the major impediment to ratification of the 19th Amendment. Southern states were the last to ratify even after it was in the Constitution. The final battle took place in Tennessee. It was the 36th state necessary. No other southern state was an option. What a battle it was! Carrie Chapman Catt, chosen by Susan B. Anthony to be her successor, was both an idealist and savvy politician. She came to Tennessee to close the deal recognizing that to succeed she had to distance her movement from the ideal of true equality. Most southern politicians and most southern white women were against women getting the vote, especially black women. The most active members of the Anti movement, both north and south, were women. There was also a split in the Suffs. Catt led the moderates. Alice Paul, who had been imprisoned and forced fed for her suffragette protests, led a more activist faction.
***
The Antis and Suffs hounded the Tennessee state legislators. The Anti’s wore red roses; the Suffs yellow. Their supporters did the same. It was more than close. On the first round, the Antis won. The second time around it was one vote that made the difference.
Harry Burns, a young legislator, knew most of his constituents didn’t want woman suffrage. He had been warned to vote against ratification or his political career was over. Personally he felt it was only fair to give women the right to vote. When his name was called, he hesitated. He had voted no earlier. But now he had a letter in his pocket below the red rose in his lapel. “Hurrah and vote for suffrage. Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt. With lots of love, Mama.” He voted aye and the rest is history.
***
Nanci Nishimura, one of California’s top attorneys, explained: “I am the grandchild of Japanese immigrants who, along with my parents, spent World War II in a U.S. prison camp. They taught me that exercising the right to vote is a means to renew faith in American democracy and has resulted in the election of the first woman (of color) vice president of the United States. Ruth Bader Ginsburg put it best when she said, “So often in life, things that you regard as an impediment turn out to be great good fortune.”
***
Zoom in tomorrow night in the first in a series of discussions on the impact of rising sea levels and wildfires on San Mateo County. To attend see the websites of sponsors, the League of Women Voters and the County’s OneShoreline.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.