Trigger Alert: If you are a victim or survivor of abuse this may be upsetting.
It would be faint at first. The sound of a fist hitting a palm from behind a closed door was the start of a countdown for me. For others it might be the sound of ice clinking in a glass followed by the pour. For still others it could be a rattling door knob, a family member angrily slamming a bedroom door, a car pulling into a driveway, a voice yelling at the TV, the sudden silence of the TV being turned off, or music being turned up way too loud. For me the fist hitting the palm would get louder and faster and then … a monster would call.
Fifty-two years later… One of the Daily Journal’s most loyal readers gave me a challenge to look at the “homelessness industrial complex.” He sees it as myriad government agencies, nonprofits, businesses and others who, according to one estimate in California, will have spent nearly $20 billion on homelessness programs in five years. He also correctly noted that despite massive spending, the number of homeless people keeps increasing, perhaps, he opines, because the powers that be don’t really want to solve the problem.
I believe that in San Mateo County, our leadership truly does want to solve the problem and is spending money in appropriate ways to tackle common causes of homelessness. Over the next few months, I hope to look at this issue from a variety of perspectives, interview government and NGO leaders, and bring you real stories, data and, if I can find it, hope. If I can’t find hope, I’ll share calls to act to make change. For now, let’s go back to what happens when a monster calls causing people to become homeless.
After months of abuse, I ran away. Many abused children end up on the streets. Fortunately, I didn’t have to run far. My grandparents lived a few blocks away. I told them what had been happening and that I couldn’t go home any more. They called my parents who refused to believe what I was telling them. In my early childhood, I have to admit that I was, in fact, a good liar. Abusers teach children to lie to protect their secrets. Abused children, taught to lie, tend to lie about more than what’s happening at the hands of their monsters. To get me to come home, my dad helped me devise a plan where I could prove I was telling the truth. Soon the abuser was caught in the act.
I was lucky. I got to return home. Across the United States and right here in San Mateo County, people escape abusive situations every day only to find themselves, and in many cases their children, homeless. Last year, a woman came into our shop and, after spending some time browsing, asked me if there was a hotel nearby. She hinted that she had just walked out of an abusive home and now had nowhere to go. We talked for a while and I helped find a hotel and let her know that help was always available from CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse) in San Mateo. I don’t know if she called their 24-hour hotline but if she had she could have found immediate assistance. Then, with CORA being part of the county’s integrated set of service organizations, programs would have kicked in to help her find transitional housing, and get wraparound services to help her over a one- to three-year period to become independent with secure housing. Organizations like CORA offer long-term support and programming to help ensure that their clients have lasting success.
According to a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on a single day in the United States, 31,500 adults and children fleeing domestic violence were in emergency shelters. Another 12,000 were turned away. Today, nearly 65,000 veterans are homeless. Today, 20% of LGBTQ youth, 20% of aged-out foster youth and 15% of formerly incarcerated people will face homelessness. Many working poor are just a $1,000 surprise expense away from homelessness. And yes, around 52% of chronically homeless people suffer from mental illness and substance abuse.
There are many different organizations large and small trying to help all of these diverse populations escape the monster of homelessness. There is a statewide plan and funding that is coordinating these resources. Working with these, our county plans to reach its goal of 0% homelessness by 2025. What does this mean for San Mateo County? In the coming months I will look at these programs and people with openness, curiosity and honesty. Watch this space.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
(5) comments
Craig - nice summary but you are mixing apples and oranges. "There are many different organizations large and small trying to help all of these diverse populations escape the monster of homelessness. There is a statewide plan and funding that is coordinating these resources. " How many of these homeless are derelicts and drug addicts? How many of these homeless veterans were dishonorably discharged? Why are there so many organizations that purport to cater to this population? The State has plans, where have we heard that before? We are spending literally billions of our precious resources on a bureaucracy that is unwilling or unable to make a dent. As an aside, if we just skipped one week of military aid to Ukraine, we could house all of these homeless forever. It is all a matter of priorities and your further investigations will bear that out.
Looking forward to your upcoming columns, Mr. Wiesner, but if you didn’t plan to, you may also want to look at the cost of building and why “affordable” housing is not affordable. Perhaps also looking at the economics of sending homeless folks to San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Portland, etc. or better yet, to invade Mexico like they’ve been doing to US.
Craig
You knocked it out of the park again.
Great article 👍
Top three of all time that you've authored.
Still a question how many veterans add to the homeless problem, a sad result of unnecessary wars started by a minority selected, incompetent WH occupant, which again points to the problems caused by the outdated Electoral College. Have we learned anything yet?
Jorg, it’s my understanding that both Kennedy and Johnson were majority selected, with both winning the EC. I'll let others decide as to whether they were incompetent, but you can't blame it on minority selection or the EC. As for "Have we learned anything yet?" I’d say many of us have learned quite a bit – the bigger question is whether you've learned anything yet. I'm sure many of our dear readers would answer, "No."
