Trigger Alert: If you are a victim or survivor of abuse this may be upsetting.

It would be faint at first. The sound of a fist hitting a palm from behind a closed door was the start of a countdown for me. For others it might be the sound of ice clinking in a glass followed by the pour. For still others it could be a rattling door knob, a family member angrily slamming a bedroom door, a car pulling into a driveway, a voice yelling at the TV, the sudden silence of the TV being turned off, or music being turned up way too loud. For me the fist hitting the palm would get louder and faster and then … a monster would call.

Craig Wiesner

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Craig - nice summary but you are mixing apples and oranges. "There are many different organizations large and small trying to help all of these diverse populations escape the monster of homelessness. There is a statewide plan and funding that is coordinating these resources. " How many of these homeless are derelicts and drug addicts? How many of these homeless veterans were dishonorably discharged? Why are there so many organizations that purport to cater to this population? The State has plans, where have we heard that before? We are spending literally billions of our precious resources on a bureaucracy that is unwilling or unable to make a dent. As an aside, if we just skipped one week of military aid to Ukraine, we could house all of these homeless forever. It is all a matter of priorities and your further investigations will bear that out.

Report Add Reply
Terence Y
Terence Y

Looking forward to your upcoming columns, Mr. Wiesner, but if you didn’t plan to, you may also want to look at the cost of building and why “affordable” housing is not affordable. Perhaps also looking at the economics of sending homeless folks to San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Portland, etc. or better yet, to invade Mexico like they’ve been doing to US.

Report Add Reply
JustMike650
JustMike650

Craig

You knocked it out of the park again.

Great article 👍

Top three of all time that you've authored.

Report Add Reply
Jorg
Jorg

Still a question how many veterans add to the homeless problem, a sad result of unnecessary wars started by a minority selected, incompetent WH occupant, which again points to the problems caused by the outdated Electoral College. Have we learned anything yet?

Report Add Reply
Terence Y
Terence Y

Jorg, it’s my understanding that both Kennedy and Johnson were majority selected, with both winning the EC. I'll let others decide as to whether they were incompetent, but you can't blame it on minority selection or the EC. As for "Have we learned anything yet?" I’d say many of us have learned quite a bit – the bigger question is whether you've learned anything yet. I'm sure many of our dear readers would answer, "No."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription