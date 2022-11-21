Time to put politics aside as we think about turkey and all the good stuff which goes with it. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. It means turkey and family. And homemade cranberry sauce, coleslaw, sweet potatoes and leftover turkey sandwiches.

My friends and the Daily Journal are keeping me updated on the close elections in San Mateo. I am sending this column in on Thursday, days before you read it on Monday, and as of this writing there are two major upsets. Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City school board member, will maintain her lead over Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone and will be the new supervisor representing San Mateo, Belmont and Foster City. It’s a major upset. Stone has been a respected leader countywide and in the Bay Area.

