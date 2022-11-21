Time to put politics aside as we think about turkey and all the good stuff which goes with it. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. It means turkey and family. And homemade cranberry sauce, coleslaw, sweet potatoes and leftover turkey sandwiches.
My friends and the Daily Journal are keeping me updated on the close elections in San Mateo. I am sending this column in on Thursday, days before you read it on Monday, and as of this writing there are two major upsets. Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City school board member, will maintain her lead over Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone and will be the new supervisor representing San Mateo, Belmont and Foster City. It’s a major upset. Stone has been a respected leader countywide and in the Bay Area.
Meanwhile, Adam Loraine is keeping a lead over Rod Linhares for a seat on the San Mateo City Council and will end up with more votes. The new council, which will take over in December when Diane Papan goes to Sacramento, will include the incumbent Amourence Lee, Lisa Diaz Nash, Robert Newsom and Loraine. Eric Rodriguez opted not to run again. Nash will be taking his place representing Baywood, San Mateo Park and Hayward Park. Newsom of Sunnybrae will be joining her. And Lee will represent her North Central neighborhood and the young progressives. This new council will pick the fifth member, and the final outcome of the Linhares-Loraine battle could be the deciding factor in how this selection plays out. Loraine would likely align with Lee, potentially leading to a 2-2 split. If they cannot agree, then according to the city charter, the mayor (Lee is likely to be in this position) will appoint someone. And that someone is likely to be a friend of Lee’s.
Let’s hope the new council will embrace the long tradition of getting along — at least in public. Past councilmembers have not always agreed but they have agreed to get along in public no matter what their differences. A good tradition to follow. And longtime residents are concerned about the bitterness being displayed on both sides now.
The old guard is obsessed with the removal of campaign signs by Planning Commissioner Adam Nugent. They feel it is grounds for removal from the Planning Commission. Taking a sign is childish and unprofessional but is that enough to unseat him? The old guard is disappointed the council has done nothing about it. The current council is correct in its inaction. The new council can decide if he deserves another term. Commissioners serve two four-year terms unless they are not reappointed.
Here in New Jersey, it has been a beautiful autumn. The many splendid multi-colored leaves have been steadily falling. But they are not done yet. My dog JoJo likes to chase the blowing leaves and it brings me joy to watch him. I look forward to Thanksgiving with my East Coast family. We all agree on politics although some members are more conservative than others. I was sad and worried to hear that Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as speaker. She has been a pillar of strength. I hope the few Republicans left with a spine don’t wimp out and stay strong. And let’s hope our new congressman gets some pleasure in his new job. That means helping his constituents.
Thanksgiving is also when the requests for charitable donations come in. This has been a tough financial year for each of us. But let’s hope we can remain generous and help those who need our help. Also, even public institutions like the library depend on the extra support to do more for the community.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
