Thanksgiving has always been my mom’s favorite holiday. As a kid, I didn’t understand why she didn’t favor Halloween or Christmas which had candy and presents. Sure, Thanksgiving was a time to see my whole extended family and hang out with my cousins, but it didn’t bring a sack full of sugar or Santa Claus.
But as I grew older, I began to understand why Thanksgiving was an incredible holiday. It’s a time to reflect on your life — whether it be the people you surround yourself with, your job or the roof above your head — and realize how much there is to be grateful for.
This year, I was immensely grateful to be able to see my family again. Just a month ago, my 6-year-old cousin received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot. I almost cried with happiness because, for nearly two years, I hadn’t seen him without a mask. With all of my eligible family members fully vaccinated, we were finally able to gather for Thanksgiving this year. Seeing my family was something I took for granted before, but COVID-19 made me more thankful than ever for them all.
I have so much to be grateful for in my life — the amazing people in my life, college applications being nearly finished, the roof over my head and the food on my table. I believe it’s important to pay it forward and give back to your community in times of fortune.
The day after Thanksgiving, my family and I always cut down our Christmas tree at a local farm in Santa Cruz. It’s a tradition that goes back to when my mom was a kid. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with picking up a Christmas tree at the supermarket, it simply doesn’t compare to a fresh-cut pine.
Unfortunately, the CZU Lightning Complex fire that ripped through Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties starting in August 2020 destroyed many of these farms. Farmers watched a year of their profits go down the drain as Christmas trees went up in flames.
Ed Moran, the owner of Crest Ranch Christmas Tree Farm, reported that he lost approximately $2.5 million worth of profits in an article with KSBW.
In 2020, many Americans were already economically struggling due to the ongoing pandemic, and these local, family-owned Christmas tree farms took another crushing hit due to the fires.
Crest Ranch Christmas Tree Farm is still working extremely hard to recover from the devastating events of last year, and they planted 10 acres of trees over the last year. For the 2021 season, they have 9 acres of healthy trees that survived the 2020 fires available for purchase.
Supporting a local, family-owned business is one of the most fulfilling ways to give back to your community. Farms such as Crest Ranch are longing for support from their community more than ever so, if you celebrate Christmas, consider heading down to Santa Cruz to chop down a tree yourself.
For those who don’t celebrate Christmas and will therefore not be getting a tree, there are still infinite ways to further your gratitude.
The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is always looking for more volunteers, especially as adoptions rates spike during the holiday season. After a thorough training process, volunteers can work directly with dogs or cats. Or for those who are looking to support from the outside, donations of money and supplies are always welcomed.
One of the easier ways to volunteer is through the Samaritan House in San Mateo. People can cook and assemble meals at their house, and then drop it off for their “drive-thru food pantry,” where families in need can pick up food. This contact-free option is especially COVID-19 friendly.
Finally, consider donating clothing or money to shelters for homeless families, such as LifeMoves or Home & Hope. As the winter gets colder, warm clothes and jackets are needed for many.
There is so much in my life that I am grateful for, and I feel I can best pay it forward by aiding San Mateo County, whether it be through supporting local businesses, volunteering or donating.
Samantha Johnstone is a senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
