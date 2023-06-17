Wow. It’s still hard to believe this is my last Student News column. Or that, a week ago, I graduated high school alongside one of my best friends of 13 years. Or that, in a couple of months, I will be leaving home and flying out to college to meet new people, to make new memories, to pursue my academic and career goals.
The past four years have flown by. From the excitement of entering high school as a freshman, to distance learning in sophomore year, to a busy third year full of college preparation and pressure, to the final stretch of college applications, there has been so much growth. Yet, some things still never — and hopefully will never — change.
When I walked into S11 on the first day of junior year, I could have never imagined that class would soon resemble a second home. I was surrounded by some of the most passionate and brightest students who dedicate countless hours every week to writing, editing and filming news stories that keep our community informed.
I loved the energy and compassion that filled the room when we competed in current events trivia or discussed our role as journalists amidst gun violence issues in the country. I loved the collaborative spirit present in every project and everyone’s aspiration to create change in our society. I loved the people I met in class and interviewed in my community.
And I was able to learn from these experiences as well. Between my first article, about my high school’s first virtual Clubs Fair, to my last feature, exploring the job of a defense lawyer, I developed objective storytelling skills, had the chance to talk to many unique individuals, and expanded my view on our society. I experimented with reporting breaking news stories, while magazine design allowed me to integrate visuals with writing.
As the managing editor of the Highlander and an intern at the San Mateo Daily Journal, I was met with obstacles, failures and successes. While challenging at times, I was always encouraged to put forth my best work. Each experience offered a lesson, whether it was professional communication with sources or how to approach sensitive conversations about addiction and mental health.
Still, I know I have a long way to go to develop a stronger and more confident journalistic voice, and I am so excited to continue finding that for myself and others. Journalism was a welcomed surprise in my high school career and ended up being a source of expression, creativity and inspiration I hope I will not lose.
In addition to journalism, the people I formed relationships with truly defined the past few memorable years. I will miss blasting music during karaoke sessions with friends and last-minute edits to perfect assignment submissions. I will never forget the wonderful Highlander staff who worked tirelessly to send the final magazine file to print each month; the mock trial coaches who generously shared the public speaking and legal knowledge they had collected throughout the years practicing law; or the teachers who not only taught us the required curriculum but also to be resilient and a contender.
So, thank you. Thank you to the best journalism adviser and teacher for creating an environment where everyone enjoys doing their work and feels comfortable sharing their perspectives and ideas. Thank you to my friends and family for never failing to point out my mistakes and being there when I need to talk to someone. And a final thank you to journalism for allowing me to begin discovering who I am and want to be.
Grace Wu is a recent graduate of Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.