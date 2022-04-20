The peer pressure is building. The culprit is Elon Musk. His Tesla has become a status issue in our little neighborhood.
Back in the day, a Cadillac or a BMW might have been the car you needed to have to impress the Joneses. Not anymore.
Now, it’s the electric Muskmobile. On our tidy block not far from the waters of the Bay, there are 26 single-family homes. They currently embrace no fewer than eight Teslas on any given evening, or 30% of households.
What about the rest of us? Unable or unwilling to fork over the pile of cash required to purchase a Musk creation (and its necessary electrical hookups to keep his vehicle powered), we can only stand and stare at the silent, smooth, snazzy autos arrayed in front of us.
They fairly scream, “We are the future. We are good for the planet. We are more in tune with the times than you are.”
Our traditional gas-guzzling heaps have become so last century they barely deserve a nodding mention. It’s sad. They are yesterday’s relics, internal combustion-powered dinosaurs if you will.
The latest information on Tesla models indicates that the cheapest version has a basic list price of $47,000. That doesn’t include tax, insurance and other fees.
That’s a significant chunk of change (even with a rebate), global warming combat concerns notwithstanding. Still, those gleaming Teslas do look terrific in the driveways of the neighbors.
Maybe the purchase of some other, lesser, EV choice would fill the required bill. Probably not. The Tesla is the status symbol of choice in these parts. That’s obvious.
I may have a workable answer to this dilemma: That old bicycle reclining out there in the dusty garage. Time to spruce it up. Even a Tesla can’t beat that (unless it’s raining).
WORDAGE VS. REALITY: Few aspects of life in Silicon Valley shine a spotlight on stark fiscal realities better than real estate ads.
Even rather run-of-the-mill properties in unassuming neighborhoods that used to be of the typically blue-collar persuasion tend to get the royal treatment these days.
Grand wordage to describe even the clearly mundane is common — but revealing. Witness this Peninsula example: A relatively nondescript 1,400-square-foot dwelling in a Bayside neighborhood is said to be “an executive home.”
Really? That sounds mighty fancy, even somehow exclusive. But it really isn’t. Not at all. But it does reflect conditions here. Even the ordinary is seen as special somehow.
Then again, the price tag is rather daunting, just under $2 million. Of course, in some local villages, that figure would be considered relatively low.
The beat goes on.
HALL OF FAME TICKETS ON SALE: Tickets for the 2022 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame induction event on June 23 are now available.
They can be obtained by contacting the San Mateo County Historical Association at (650) 299-0104. All proceeds will benefit the work of the association.
They are priced at $20 for association members, $35 for nonmembers. Those who purchase two tickets will receive a complimentary association membership.
Six individuals will be inducted in June at the county’s History Museum in downtown Redwood City. They are: Donovan Blythe, Liz Bruno, Ron DiMaggio, Chris Dorst, Scott Feldman and Helen Lengfeld.
A MAJOR UPGRADE CONTINUES: Work on improving and protecting the beach at Coyote Point is ongoing but, so far, the results have been impressive.
The shoreline and levee have been strengthened significantly in the wake of heavy storms that battered the area several years ago.
The heavily-used main beach and its amenities, located on the shore’s eastern edge, are still being upgraded and reconfigured somewhat.
All in all, the prognosis is positive for the county-operated recreation area which includes a popular kiteboarding component. A grand beach reopening can’t come soon enough.
IT’S 3 GALLONS TO CARMEL: Have you noticed? We don’t always refer to driving distance now when considering a journey. We consider it in terms of gallons of unleaded utilized. For example: San Mateo to Carmel is now “3 gallons” not “100 miles.” Sign of the times for sure.
Always on the prowl for “bargain” Peninsula petrol, John Horgan can be reached at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
