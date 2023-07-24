On the warm summer night of July 16, 1945, I was at an all-girls camp in Maine. The camp director had called for an unprecedented gathering around the campfire to tell us some extraordinary news.
The world had changed.
That morning there was a test of an atomic bomb. It had been a success. No one knew how much destruction it could cause. It was before we saw the photographs. It was hailed as a miracle, a way to stop the terrible war in the Pacific which had raged for too long and caused the death of so many. Almost all of us had some close relative serving abroad and we were thrilled. The technology which we now consider so bad was welcomed.
Much of this is relived in the new movie “Oppenheimer.” But it is also a reevaluation of the scientist, known as the father of the bomb.
He went from being a national savior to a victim of McCarthyism. Joe McCarthy was a U.S. senator, Republican from Wisconsin. He was later censured by his colleagues but, before that, he destroyed the lives and careers of many Americans.
By 1956, 42 states including California and more than 2,000 county and city government had extended loyalty oaths for public employees.
The Oppenheimer movie is now playing in local theaters.
***
I lunched at the Fish Market last week. This venerable restaurant on the lagoon in San Mateo will shut its doors in September to make way for more housing. Many will mourn its passing. It has been a family favorite for years. We will say good-bye to another city landmark.
How many others are now long gone?
Do you old-timers remember the Shadows Restaurant on Third Avenue? Livingstons and J.C. Penney where Equinox stands today? I. Magnin and J. Magnin department stores across the street from today’s Draeger’s? Also on Fourth Avenue were Roos Brothers clothing store for men, and a stationary store. And Levy Brothers department store stood where Draeger’s is today. I bet just a few of you remember Shoprite, a grocery store on B Street west of Fourth Avenue. It was a competitor of Trag’s. And our beloved Trag’s which had the best produce in town and fresh fish. There was always a line in front of the fish counter.
Cities are dynamic creatures and change with the times. If they don’t they die. The movie theater and Draeger’s saved downtown from an early death. Today, downtown is a busy place day and night because of the many restaurants. Central Park is very much alive on Thursday night with many different sounds of music and a variety of dancers.
***
San Mateo is set to welcome its new city manager the end of August.
Alex Khojikian is now the assistant city manager of Redwood City. He has roots in San Mateo where his uncle and family operated a shoe store, The Cobbler, for many years. It was a unanimous decision by the council to hire Khojikian and from what I hear from folks in Redwood City, a boon for San Mateo.
The prior city manager, Drew Corbett, who was expected to hang around a little bit longer has left town.
There are several new faces as top department heads and several interim while the city manager finds replacements. Brad Underwood, former Public Works director, is serving until a new director is hired. There has been some concern among past department heads about the exodus but Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash assured me all was in order.
***
The major items of city business are building citywide support for a new storm water upgrade which will cost $ 4.5 million. A mail-in ballot is in the works. A tax, if it passes, will be levied (no pun intended) on all property owners not just those at the mercy of climate change and rising waters.
Another hot topic is the updating of the general plan. To accommodate the need for more housing and meet state requirements, there will need to be revisions to Measure Y, a height and density limit initiative. Measure Y will be on the ballot in 2024.
The buzz in Redwood City is that Councilmember Alicia Aguire has just moved into a neighborhood in Supervisor Warren Slocum’s district. Perhaps with an eye to running for the Board of Supervisors when Slocum is termed out in 2024. And she is not alone among Redwood City and some East Palo Alto hopefuls who are considering becoming candidates.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
